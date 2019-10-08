Albuquerque Little Theatre Holds Ribbon Cutting To Unveil New Restrooms

Albuquerque Little Theatre (ALT) has come a long way since its inception in 1930. They are continuing their historic 90th Season with a bathroom grand opening coinciding with the opening of the production Mamma Mia! this Friday, October 11 at 7PM.

ALT raised a total of $375,000 over the last three and a half years, and will still need to raise $100,000 to complete payment for the project. The restroom renovation doubled the size of the current restrooms and also added additional restroom space on the second story of the historic theatre. "We aim to give our patrons the best seat in the house," Executive Director Henry Avery has mentioned in jest while working to raise funds for the renovation. The second floor expansion also added much needed office space and an archival library to house our 90 years worth of historic documents and photos.

The grand opening event will be attended by numerous ALT donors, volunteers and supporters as well as the City of Albuquerque representative, Dr. Shelle Sanchez, Director of the Cultural Services Department. ALT has also created a close bond with the NM Film department, and Amber Dodson from the NM film office will be in attendance.

ALT's fascinating history includes a number of celebrities. One of America's most beloved TV personalities got her start at ALT, performing in their very first show in 1930. Vivian Vance went on to win the very first Best Supporting Actress Emmy Award ever given, for her role as Ethel Mertz on "I Love Lucy". That coveted award is now proudly displayed in our lobby, a cherished gift to Albuquerque Little Theatre from Vance's family after her passing. Many other celebrities have performed on our stage over the years, including Don Knotts, Bill Daily, Ann B. Davis, Nancy Kulp, and Maureen O'Sullivan just to name a few.

ALT continues the tradition of true community theatre by providing the residents of the greater Albuquerque area with great entertainment and the opportunity to become involved in the production of live theatre. A tax- exempt, 501c(3) organization, ALT involves more than 500 volunteers in activities ranging from box office, backstage, on stage, front of house, to Board and standing committee membership.

The public is invited to join us as we celebrate all the history and hard work that has brought this Duke City staple to its 90th Season! Ribbon cutting will commence at 7PM in the Little Theatre main lobby, 224 San Pasquale SW, Albuquerque, NM 87104. Guests are invited to stay for that evenings performance of Mamma Mia. Tickets can be purchased from the box office at the conclusion of the ribbon cutting. The show starts at 7:30PM.

For more information contact ALT at 505-242-4750 or go to AlbuquerqueLittleTheatre.org





