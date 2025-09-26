ATC Names New Director Of Development For Phoenix/Tempe To Advance Philanthropy And Sponsorship

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arizona Theatre Company has named Reese Shughart as new Director of Development for the Phoenix/Tempe region. Her deep experience implementing comprehensive fundraising strategies and donor stewardship programs will support ATC in reaching its $6 million Rise Above campaign goal and securing ongoing philanthropic support for operations and programing.

"Reese brings energy, expertise and vision to this new role, which is totally dedicated to stewarding the Phoenix/Tempe communities. She joins a powerful team already in place, following through on the strategies initiated by her predecessors," says Kasser Family Artistic Director & Executive Director Matt August. "Her new leadership comes as the organization is experiencing great success advancing its short- and long-term sustainability initiatives and producing excellent work onstage. Reese will build on that momentum and help us to grow ATC's reach throughout Arizona."

Shughart is a seasoned Phoenix area development professional with more than two decades of leadership experience in fundraising, marketing, community relations, and nonprofit management. Her expertise spans major giving, capital campaigns, grant writing, donor stewardship, Benevon training, and strategic planning. Shughart has successfully led teams, managed multi-million-dollar fundraising portfolios, and built strong, lasting relationships with donors, partners, and stakeholders for organizations including Mothers Against Drunk Driving, United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona, Individualized Education Group and Phoenix Day. Her career has been dedicated to advancing missions in health and human services, education, and the advocacy sectors for organizations supporting underserved populations in Arizona. She holds a bachelor's degree from Arizona State University and studied Renaissance history and art at the Università di Firenze, Italia.

The Rise Above campaign led by Arizona Theatre Company's Board of Trustees has already surpassed $3 million in giving towards the organization's $6 million goal. ATC launched the public phase of its campaign in March 2025, embarking on a two-year fundraising initiative dedicated to securing the future of live professional theatre in Arizona. For more information about the campaign and about remaining naming opportunities, visit atc.org/donate.