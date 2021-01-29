40th Annual Governor's Arts Awards Nominees Announced

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

More than 100 artists, arts organizations and administrators, businesses and philanthropists from communities across Arizona have been nominated for 40th annual Governor's Arts Awards.

Finalists will be announced in February at special events in communities around the state. 2021 Governor's Arts Awards will be presented virtually during the 40th annual celebration, a hybrid event this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, on Friday, March 26 at locations throughout the state. Details will be announced.

The full list of nominees and their hometowns includes:

The Artists: Bill Carter, Sedona; Bobby Zokaites, Tempe; Douglas Miley, Prescott; Elaine Kessler, Gilbert; Gary Vulcano, Gilbert; George And Neely Tomkins, Yuma; Ignacio Garcia, Tucson; Iris Ortega, Scottsdale; James B. Hunt, Phoenix; James E. Garcia, Phoenix; jeremie bacpac franko, Phoenix; Joseph L. Bourne, Tucson; Karen Odden, Scottsdale; Kristen Atwell Ford, Scottsdale; Lex Gjurasic, Tucson; Luis Mena, Tucson; Mariluz Burr, Nogales; Michael N. Vax, Dewey; Mike Upp, Cornville; Sareya Taylor, Maricopa; Sean Avery Medlin, Phoenix; Stella Pope Duarte, Phoenix; The Ladies, Phoenix; Galina Mihaleva, Phoenix; John Suttman, Winslow; Lucy Wong, Gilbert.

Arts In Education - Individuals: Andre Licardi, Glendale; Ashley Marie Golden, Surprise; Candace Greene, Phoenix; Chris Johnson, Flagstaff; Christopher S Johnson, Flagstaff; Danielle Wood, Tempe; Deborah Hargadon, Tucson; Dr. Julian Ackerly, Tucson; Dr. Paula Artac, Phoenix; John Contreras, Tucson; John Erwin, Phoenix; Joshua Lynch, Scottsdale; Katherine Fizz, Black Canyon City; Kristen Grippo, Chandler; Lauran Stanis, Phoenix; Laurel Ruff, Surprise; Lisa Falk, Tucson; Mark Larubio, San Tan Valley; Matt Deller, Glendale; Miles Denny, Mesa; Preston Macdonald, Surprise; Randall Badsgard, Surprise; Smt. Nivedita Mallya, Chandler; Steve Wallgren, Surprise; Sue Hunter, Scottsdale; Theodore Buchholz, Tucson; Vivi Erickson, Phoenix; Vanessa Aslan-Blair, Glendale.

Large Arts & Culture Organizations: Az Conservatory For The Arts And Academics, Phoenix; Arizona Opera, Phoenix; Artlink, Phoenix; Black Theatre Troupe, Phoenix; Chandler Museum, Chandler; Desert Caballeros Western Museum, Wickenburg; Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, Flagstaff; Museum Of Contemporary Art Tucson, Tucson; SAACA Tucson; Scottsdale Arts, Scottsdale; Shemer Arts Center, Phoenix; Southwest Shakespeare Company, Mesa; The Nash Jazz Club and Education Center, Phoenix; Prescott Center For The Arts, Prescott; On Media, Phoenix.

Large Businesses: Cosanti Originals, Paradise Valley; Arts In Medicine/Cynthia Standley, Phoenix; Foothills Elementary, Glendale; Mayo Clinic/David L Haff, Fountain Hills.

The Philanthropists: Eric Jungermann, Phoenix; Molly Defillippis, Phoenix; Pricilla Baldwin, Tucson; McKivergan Foundation, Yuma.

Small Arts & Culture Organizations: ASU Kerr, Scottsdale; Ballet Yuma, Yuma; Chandler International Film Festival, Chandler; Dancing In The Streets Arizona, Tucson; Dansense-Nrtyabodha, Scottsdale; Desert Sounds, Mesa; Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival, Flagstaff; Gilbert Visual Art League, Gilbert; Groovism, Phoenix; Kingman Center For The Arts, Kingman; Master Chorale Of Flagstaff, Flagstaff; Metropolitan Youth Symphony, Mesa; Musicanova Orchestra, Phoenix; Scottsdale Philharmonic, Scottsdale; Sounds Academy, Phoenix; Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra, Tucson; Spotlight Youth Theatre, Glendale; The Sagrado Galleria, Phoenix; Young Arts Arizona Ltd, Phoenix; Flagstaff Community Band, Flagstaff; Lead Guitar, Tucson; Rising Youth Theatre, Phoenix; Sonoran Glass School, Tucson; Yuma Orchestra Association, Yuma.

Small Businesses: Davisson Entertainment, Phoenix; Durant Communications, Phoenix; Emancipation Arts, Phoenix; LDvinci Art Studio, Chandler; Partridge & Associates, Scottsdale; Psyko Steve Presents, Phoenix; Wickenburg Chamber Of Commerce, Wickenburg.

Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Arizona Citizens for the Arts at info@azcitizensforthearts.org.

The Governor's Arts Awards are presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts in partnership with the Office of the Governor. Since 1981, more than 200 distinguished artists, individuals, cultural organizations, educators, businesses and philanthropists have received Governor's Arts Awards. For more information, visit www.azcitizensforthearts.org.

