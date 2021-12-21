2022 Breaking Ground Festival Comes To TCA This January

Choreographers, filmmakers and dancers explore concepts and issues through movement at Contemporary Dance & Film Festival (Tempe, Ariz.)

From fake news to concepts of gender identity and the breakdown of civil discourse, 2022 Breaking Ground is a two-day festival of contemporary dancers, choreographers and filmmakers that explores concepts through movement. The performances will be held "in the round," to create a full immersive experience for the audience.

The 2022 Breaking Ground Festival will be held January 28 and 29, 2022 at 7:30 pm at the Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe.

The exhilarating weekend of performances has been tightly curated by a panel of nationally recognized adjudicators. The selected choreographers include Melissa Bobick, "UNCOVERED," Olivia Orona, "PRIDE," Li Chiao-Ping, "HERE LIES THE TRUTH, PART III," Carley Conder, "CARNAGE," Liz Dibble, "ZERO SUM GAME," Amanda Kay White, "SELECTION IS THE NEXT STEP," Jenny Gerena, "PASSING THROUGH," and Stephanie Liapis & Keith Johnson/ Dancers, "SERIES". The Festival will also screen two fascinating dance films, "HIRAETH," (directed by Jayne Lee) and "SEDIMENTED HERE," (directed by Rachel E. Barker).

Tickets are $25 advance/$28 at the door for general admission. Students/seniors are $20 advance/$23 at the door. Tickets may be purchased at tempecenterforthearts.com or by calling 480-350-2822.

Information about the 2022 Breaking Ground Contemporary Dance Festival, this year's featured artists and CONDER/dance may be found at conderdance.com.