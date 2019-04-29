g(irl), A Twin Bill Production, Plays At Ateneo Fine Arts Theatre, May 1-5

Manila, Philippines--In view of redefining gender roles, "g(irl)," a devised twin bill production that challenges certain norms that limit the capability of women and girls, will be staged at the Ateneo de Manila University's Fine Arts Theatre, Gonzaga Hall, Ateneo de Manila University, tomorrow, May 1, through May 5, 2019.

This twin bill will feature two stories: "Unperfect," directed and co-devised by Jerry Respeto, and "A Doll Life," directed and co-devised by Iman Ampatuan, with both productions under the supervision of Missy Maramara, who directed the critically-acclaimed production of "Spring Awakening," also at the Ateneo de Manila University.

"Unperfect," performed by Loyola Schools Awards of the Arts (LSAA) awardee in Music, Maia Agnes Dapul, is a devised song and movement cycle that follows a girl through her traumas and choices, leading up to the biggest decision of her life. Through the freedom of song, she explores how her failed attempts at being the "perfect girl" have led her to the perilous position she's in, at this most vital decision of her life.

"A Doll Life" tells the tale of three dolls struggling to conform to the roles imposed upon them. Lizzie, played by Alyssa Jamille Binay, a porcelain doll perceived as a fragile girl, who needs to be protected lest she breaks. Crystal, played by Senanda Gomez, a Barbie doll who's pressured to fit into the idea of being an "it" girl. Sandy, played by LSAA awardee in Theater, Chrisse Joy Delos Santos, a rag doll that tries to stitch things together at the expense of her well-being. They go on a journey of girlhood and explore what it means to be a real girl. In the process, they reveal dark truths that shatter their fantasy world.

"g(irl)" will be a blank-ticket show, where the audience will pay what they think the production is worth.

Reserve your seats via Austin Gonzales at (0977) 190 1218 or Dave Fua at (0949) 443 2079.





