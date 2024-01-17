Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Gio Gahol - WALANG ARAY - PETA

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

JayLo Conanan - WALANG ARAY - PETA

Best Direction Of A Musical

Ian Segarra - WALANG ARAY - PETA

Best Direction Of A Play

Dexter Santos - THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP

Best Ensemble

HAMILTON - Michael Cassel Group

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Esguera - WALANG ARAY - PETA

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Vince Lim - WALANG ARAY - PETA

Best Musical

HAMILTON - Michael Cassel Group

Best New Play Or Musical

WALANG ARAY - PETA

Best Performer In A Musical

KD Estrada - WALANG ARAY - PETA

Best Performer In A Play

Gio Gahol - #BTCPRIDEPLAYS2023: LARO - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative

Best Play

THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Julio Garcia - WALANG ARAY - PETA

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Happy Constantino - WALANG ARAY - PETA

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Johnnie Moran - WALANG ARAY - PETA

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Phi Palmos - THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP

Favorite Local Theatre

PETA Theater Center