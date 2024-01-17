Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Philippines!

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Gio Gahol - WALANG ARAY - PETA

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
JayLo Conanan - WALANG ARAY - PETA

Best Direction Of A Musical
Ian SegarraWALANG ARAY - PETA

Best Direction Of A Play
Dexter Santos - THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP

Best Ensemble
HAMILTON - Michael Cassel Group

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Esguera - WALANG ARAY - PETA

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Vince Lim - WALANG ARAY - PETA

Best Musical
HAMILTON - Michael Cassel Group

Best New Play Or Musical
WALANG ARAY - PETA

Best Performer In A Musical
KD Estrada - WALANG ARAY - PETA

Best Performer In A Play
Gio Gahol - #BTCPRIDEPLAYS2023: LARO - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative

Best Play
THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Julio Garcia - WALANG ARAY - PETA

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Happy Constantino - WALANG ARAY - PETA

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Johnnie Moran - WALANG ARAY - PETA

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Phi Palmos - THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP

Favorite Local Theatre
PETA Theater Center



