Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Gio Gahol - WALANG ARAY - PETA
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
JayLo Conanan - WALANG ARAY - PETA
Best Direction Of A Musical
Ian Segarra - WALANG ARAY - PETA
Best Direction Of A Play
Dexter Santos - THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP
Best Ensemble
HAMILTON - Michael Cassel Group
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Esguera - WALANG ARAY - PETA
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Vince Lim - WALANG ARAY - PETA
Best Musical
HAMILTON - Michael Cassel Group
Best New Play Or Musical
WALANG ARAY - PETA
Best Performer In A Musical
KD Estrada - WALANG ARAY - PETA
Best Performer In A Play
Gio Gahol - #BTCPRIDEPLAYS2023: LARO - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative
Best Play
THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Julio Garcia - WALANG ARAY - PETA
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Happy Constantino - WALANG ARAY - PETA
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Johnnie Moran - WALANG ARAY - PETA
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Phi Palmos - THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP
Favorite Local Theatre
PETA Theater Center
