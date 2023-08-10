Video: RAMA, HARI's Vien King, Nica Tupas Sample 'Iisa ang Tibok'

'Rama, Hari' plays at the Metropolitan Theater (Sept 15-16, 2023) and Samsung Performing Arts Theater (Sept. 22-23, 2023).

By: Aug. 10, 2023

Manila, Philippines--The Cultural Center of the Philippines has presented to the media its 2023 cast of “Rama, Hari,” a Filipino rock opera ballet featuring marquee names from TV, film, musical theater, and ballet.

In this duet titled “Iisa ang Tibok,” music by National Artist Ryan Cayabyab and lyrics by National Artist Bienvenido Lumbera, Vien King (Rama) and Nica Tupas (Sita) express their enduring love for each other.

King, who hails from Lucena City, and currently stars in 9 Works Theatrical’s “tick, tick…BOOM!” said, “God has been so good to me. I thought I wouldn’t be doing any musical theater this year, but I’m doing not just one but dalawa pa!” I’m excited to be part of both because they’re great additions to my stage work and artistry.”

On the other hand, Tupas, who hails from Davao City and is one of the current vocalists of the Ryan Cayabyab Singers, said, “I’m beyond excited because I’ll be working with some of our National Artists and this impressive cast.  I’m nervous, too, because this my first theater production, but I’m trying to learn from everyone.”

In “Iisa ang Tibok,” King and Tupas are joined by the Alice Reyes Dance Philippines artists, including Ronelson Yadao, Earl John Arisola, Monica Gana, Kathrene San Miguel, Richardson Yadao, and Timothy Paul Cabrera--who recently wowed both theater and dance enthusiasts in the sold-out restaging of “Encantada,” by Agnes Locsin, Joey Ayala, and Al Santos.

Others in the “Rama, Hari” cast are Gian Magdangal (Rama), Arman Ferrer (Rama), Karylle Tatlonghari (Sita), Shiela Valderrama-Martinez (Sita), Poppert Bernadas (Ravana), Matthew San Jose (Ravana), Audie Gemora (King Dasaratha), Miah Canton (Soorpanakha, Kooni), Raflesia Bravo (Soorpanakha and Kooni), Katrine Sunga (Kaikeyi, Gintong Usa), Maron Rozelle Mabana (Kaikeyi, Gintong Usa), Paw Castillo (Lakshmana, Hanuman), and Jon Abella (Lakshmana, Hanuman).

Its story is based on the ancient Sanskrit epic “Ramayana,” which follows Prince Rama from his marriage to Sita, their 14-year banishment, and face-off with the evil Ravana and his sister, Soorpanakha.

“Rama, Hari” held its world premiere in 1980; this is its fifth major staging.

It plays at the Metropolitan Theater (Sept 15-16, 2023) and Samsung Performing Arts Theater (Sept 22-23, 2023).

For tickets, email ardancephilippinesinc@gmail.com. –-with additional reporting by Jude Cartalaba

BWW Video: Gilbert Kim Sancha




