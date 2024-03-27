Video: Check out MISS SAIGON Asia Tour Official First Bows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manila, Philippines--Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed new production of ‘80s mega-musical “Miss Saigon” officially opened with a gala performance on March 26. This iteration of its London revival production ten years ago has found more inclusive storytelling with the casting of non-binary performer Seann Miley Moore in the lead role of The Engineer.

Praised with thunderous applause, Moore was joined by equally strong company members, including Abigail Adriano (Kim), Nigel Huckle (Chris), Lewis Francis (John), Sarah Morrison (Ellen), Laurence Mossman (Thuy), and Kiara Dario (Gigi).

Five kids alternate in the role of Tam, Kim’s young son: Anderson Bonita, Cassidy Lorenzana, Dylan de Ocampo, Enzo Isaac, and Keone Buenaluz.

Others in the cast of over 40 include Michael Boyle, Carlo Boumouglbay, Ellie Chan, Shannon Cheong, Celine Cleveland, David Duketis, Natasha Dumlao, Gelina Enriquez, Sara Haruta, Leyton Holmes, Jiho Hwang, Emily Huynh, Mikaila Imaguchi, Patrick Jeremy, Hamish Johnston, Nicholas Kong, Vi Lam, Winchester Lopez, Robbie Mejica, Bailey Nathan-Park, Tetsuya Okubo, Atsushi Okumura, David Ouch, Tony Oxybel, Paloma Renouf, Annabelle Rosewarne, Jack Connor Rowan, Trevor Santos, Louis Stockil, Asmara Soekotjo, Tamsyn Thomas, Brad Veitch, Aday Velasco, Louisa Vilinne, and Sam Ward.

A sung-through musical set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War, “Miss Saigon” features music by Claude-Michel Schonberg, lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr., and Alain Boublil, adapted from the original French lyrics by Boublil. It also has additional new lyrics by Michael Mahler.

Its creative team includes Laurence Connor (direction), Bob Avian (musical staging), Geoffrey Garratt (additional choreography), Totie Driver and Matt Kinley (production design based on Adrian Vaux's original concept), Andreane Neofitou (costume design), Bruno Poet (lighting design), Luke Halls (projections), Mick Potter (sound design), William David Brohn (orchestrations), and Alfonso Casado Trigo and Guy Simpson (music supervision).

After Manila, “Miss Saigon” transfers to Taiwan and Singapore.

Check out the tour schedule at MissSaigon.com.au.

In Manila, the musical is produced by GWB Entertainment and GMG Productions, co-presented by Union Bank of the Philippines and Philippine Airlines.

BWW Video: Oliver Oliveros