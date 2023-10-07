Review: & JULIET Reinvents Shakespeare, Jukebox Musical Genre

Singapore--The Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands is the home of commercially successful and internationally acclaimed Broadway spectacles and concerts by a roster of regional and international actors and stars. The venue is technically tailored and designed to meet the extensive range of acts and shows and is equipped with state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment. Previously the snowy home of Disney’s “Frozen” fitted with 2,155 plush seats across three levels, and is currently the home of nine-time Tony Award-nominated musical "& Juliet.”

Under the direction of Luke Sheppard (“The Da Vinci Code” UK Tour), with Jennifer Weber’s (“KPOP” Broadway) electrifying choreography and Soutra Gilmour’s (“A Doll’s House” Broadway) stunning set design, “& Juliet” premiered in Asia, in Singapore, on Thursday, Sept. 21, and Will Close on Sun., Oct. 15.

The 2019 Laurence Olivier (three wins), Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle-nominated coming-of-age jukebox musical features the Swedish pop songwriter and record producer Max Martin’s hit music and “Schitt’s Creek’s” David West Read’s book.

Beyond Tragedy

“& Juliet” raises the curtain in the 16th-century initial production of “Romeo and Juliet” at the Curtain Theatre, where the cast introduced William Shakespeare (Rob Mills) and his wife, Anne Hathaway (Amy Lehpamer), to critique her husband’s newest play. Intrigued about what would have happened to Juliet (Lorinda May Merrypor) if she had been alive, Anne suggests a different ending, which begins with Juliet waking up to find Romeo (Blake Appelqvist) dead.

Perplexed, Juliet learns that Romeo has many relationships with both men and women, and her parents plan to send her to a convent when they find out about their forbidden love. Juliet escapes to Paris on a carriage driven by Shakespeare and with the help of her entourage: April (Amy Lehpamer), nurse Angelique (Casey Donovan), and non-binary friend May (Jesse Dutlow).

While in Paris, the four sneak and crash into a party for Francois (Yashith Fernando), whose father, Lance (Hayden Tee), forces him to join the army or marry as soon as possible. At the party, May gets attracted to Francois and reveals to Juliet that they suffer an identity crisis. However, Juliet and Francois develop an instant connection when their paths cross.

Francois proposes to Juliet when she wakes up next to him. Though confused, Juliet accepts Francois’ proposal when her parents arrive to bring her to the convent.

Since Shakespeare never ends his story with a happy ending, Anne challenges Shakespeare to have Juliet marry again. Shakespeare has something up his sleeve, though: he allows May and Francois to meet again and share a kiss, and despite his wife’s protest, Shakespeare brings Romeo back from the dead, making their lives even more complicated.

Jesse Dutlow (May), Yashith Fernando (Francois) in & JULIET ('I Kissed A Girl')

Smashing Jukebox Musical Stereotypes

Spanning over two and half decades, Swedish prolific songwriter and musical collaborator Martin created some of Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles of Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, Celine Dion, Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande, among others, which are interwoven into the storytelling of “& Juliet.” Unlike a few jukebox musicals in the recent past, Martin’s “& Juliet” breaks the jukebox musical’s stereotypes with his extensive music catalog that transcends effortlessly through their lyrics and tunes. It’s like they’re written originally for the musical.

Weber’s choreography is an asset to & “Juliet.” Her choreography sways and graces with electrifying steps and exhilarating strokes in most musical numbers.

Scenographer Soutra Gilmour and video and projection designer Andrzej Goulding (“Life of Pi” Broadway, West End) create a stunning, picturesque visual narrative that blends medieval and modern color interpretation and projection.

Sound designer Gareth Owen (“MJ: The Musical” Broadway) resonates with the intensifying coming-of-age jukebox musical and concert feel across the theatre under the baton of music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Bill Sherman (“Hamilton” Broadway).

Larger-Than-Life Performances

The musical opens with a larger-than-life performance by Shakespeare and company, which Anne “wants it that way.” Juliet’s initial soliloquy, “…Baby One More Time,” the debut single of Britney Spears, is a mesmerizing act of confession and expression of her life after Romeo’s passing.

May and Juliet’s rendition of “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” is a moving act of revelation and reflection. In this scene, May is reminded of the realization of repentance and acceptance. What makes this the highlight musical number during Act 1 is how Sheppard used technical and theatrical elements, such as the stage’s elevation and rotation, to heighten May’s expression.

Before the end of Act 1, Juliet and Angelique give a rousing comedic act in “Oops!… I Did it Again.” The mother-daughter-sister act is a harmonious interpretation of handling failure and moving forward.

A beautiful way to open Act 2 is Romeo’s soliloquy, “Love Me Like You Do.” The scene will have theatergoers appreciate and love Romeo’s character as forgiving and believing in a second chance.

Amy Lehpamer (Anne/May) in & JULIET ('That's the Way It Is')

Aside from soliloquies, the show has a series of 11 o’clock numbers. The show’s best performance and musical number goes to Anne in “That’s the Way It Is.” She nails it vocally and technically. She brings the house down with her powerful and meaningful rendition.

The father and sons trio act in “Shape of My Heart” between Lance, Francois, and May, literally and figuratively translating about judgment, forgiveness, and acceptance regardless of gender.

The ensemble’s 11 o’clock numbers, “Everybody” and “As Long as You Love Me,” put the house in the move and groove mood.

Juliet is a scene stealer when she returns “Stronger” before she “Roar” with the company.

After this Asian premiere, nine-time Tony Award-nominated ‘& Juliet’ will return to Australia, where it will premiere in Perth on New Year’s Eve before its run in Sydney starting Feb. 2024.

In Singapore, “& Juliet” is produced by the Michael Cassel Group in association with MTM/Leyline and presented by Base Entertainment Asia, which heads the year-long programming at the Sands Theatre.

BroadwayWorld readers can get 20% off tickets to ‘& Juliet’ at the Sands Theatre by clicking the button below.—with additional words by Oliver Oliveros

Photos: Daniel Buod