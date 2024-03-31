Exclusive: Woods, Abraham, & Hill Make Their Mark in the 'HAMILTON Universe'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playing in Hamilton

He started as a standby when he joined the “Hamilton Universe” in 2018. In Puerto Rico, Darnell Abraham debuted as George Washington for a limited historic run, with Lin-Manuel Miranda reprising his role as Alexander Hamilton. As excited as he was, Abraham became full-time when he took over the role a few months later and has been doing it ever since.

Just like Abraham, who joined the And Peggy Company of “Hamilton” in 2018, DeAundre’ Woods, a standby (Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, Laurens/Phillip, Mulligan/Madison), had the opportunity to perform alongside “Hamilton” creator (book, music, and lyrics) Miranda in Puerto Rico.

“It was fun, as Philip, to play with Lin. So to be up there with the man who created the whole thing was pretty well,” Woods said.

Woods, who ecstatically joined the “Hamilton Universe” ten months after the North American tour of “Motown,” took over the role of Alexander Hamilton a couple of years later. Last year in Seattle, Woods was blessed enough when he was offered to portray Aaron Burr.

“Burr is so different because he does not say as much as Hamilton, who was just constantly talking. So, finding the finesse and the stillness that is also still effective has been challenging. But getting to dance in a room where it happens, I'm glad I got the opportunity to play this one,” Woods explained.

“There's something about them that I love--specifically playing Hamilton and getting to play the star. It's a good reminder of all the people who came before me because that was the beauty of being a standby. I watched so many different people,” Woods shared.

As the actor who originated the role of King George in Australia, Brent Hill recalled his “Hamilton Universe” journey in 2021. He was auditioning in 2020 when the pandemic happened. It was pretty wild and fascinating for him because, despite the pandemic, he headed to Sydney and started rehearsals. At that time, “Hamilton” was the only production running.

When Broadway shut down, the Australian production was suspended for a few months. After the forced suspension in 2021, the production resumed its run in Sydney, transferred to Melbourne, and ended in Brisbane. The Australian producer, Michael Cassel Group, commenced the International tour in Auckland, the first staged in an arena. It had its Asian premiere in Manila and moved to Abu Dhabi after. It will transfer to Singapore on April 19, making it the second Asian country to stage the sung-and-rapped-through biographical musical.

The international tour company; Woods third from left, Abraham second from right.

Playing on the US National Tour

For Abraham, there are two experiences: the show before the pandemic and the show after the pandemic, when things began to reopen.

“And so, there's the pre-pandemic, where I remember being wild like I'm living this dream. It was almost as though my ancestors and the spirit of George Washington were beckoning me and saying, 'This is for you.' I didn't know how this was going to happen or how this would manifest. But I sensed this was a thing that was much bigger than me,” he said.

“And so, there was that whole experience of stepping into the role and taking it around the country and sharing this incredible, beautiful story about humanity, about community, and then the pandemic hit,” he added.

He was in the gym doing bench presses when he received a call from his agent, whom he thought she was calling to check on him.

“I almost dropped the weights or the bar on my face because I was so excited. And I was caught off guard,” Abraham reacted when offered to do “Hamilton.”

“What I noticed and observed in myself was sensitivity. I noticed there was a complete reset of stepping into this role. It was never about me. I never felt like playing this role of being the show was about me. I think the celebrity is the show, but I'm a steward of the celebrity thing called ‘Hamilton,’” he explained.

“Sharing this story and to take the experience in America domestically and now internationally, where I believe our audience is here to share those same thoughts and feelings, really is quite extraordinary,” he quipped.

“There's a US story and history component, but it's not specifically or exclusively American. This company has about five countries represented, a reminder that we are all connected. We share in this collective space and also show the audience in Manila, Abu Dhabi, or Singapore. It is a beautiful experiment and experience that we get to share because it's not just US history but human history,” Abraham said.

For Woods, who grew up playing sports and never saw himself in the theater scene, it's always been about growing and learning.

“It’s enjoyable to be alongside people I look up to as brothers, to have that guidance, but also to learn about the history of the time before I lived, and sometimes in our modern age,” he shared.

“It has slowed me down and humbled me, too. I have a better vision and mindset about who I'm becoming within the show and as a person. It made me a better person, not just a better performer and friend,” Woods said.

“It's a great artwork because we can all get something different out of it, wherever we are individually, communally, and societally. It's about the meaning of life. What are we doing with our time? What are we creating? What are we doing, and what are we doing for each other?” Hill explained.

Brent Hill as King George

Playing in Singapore

Hill is excited to rediscover Singapore because he grew up in the city for one year.

“I was four. I remember places, feelings, vibes, and people. I'm feeling universally connected,” he explained.

“[Years later] I remember watching a Christmas concert. Someone got up and sang, ‘You'll Be Back’ [from ‘Hamilton’]. I remember watching it and having no ego involved. It was a distinct feeling of just going, I'm going to do this,” Hill continued.

“There was no ego in this realization, eventual actualization and manifestation of the moment when we listened to the soundtrack or whatever our affinity was to the show,” Abraham added.

Abraham was introduced to Singapore twenty years ago while doing some choir shows. He was very low-key at 18.

“First of all, I remember the humidity. I remember the vibrancy. I remember the energy. I remember the beauty. It's one of the most beautiful cities in the world,” Abraham recalled.

The island country and city-state in maritime Southeast Asia were heavily under construction, and Abraham was excited to return and see what it had become after 20 years.

“What's special about this international company is connected to purpose. There is a commitment to that purpose onstage and offstage. I'm excited for our Singaporean audiences to experience that. It's a beautiful, unique thing that doesn't happen quite often,” Abraham said.

For Woods, there’s the giant observation Ferris wheel. The Singapore Flyer offers a 360-degree view of the city, which, on a clear day, is a panorama view that extends to parts of Indonesia and Malaysia.

“A lot of these places are so new for me. I'm just really excited not to know anything about it. And that's the excitement and anticipation of entering a very new place. And so I'm excited to bring my family. Some of my family come to Singapore because the food is amazing. Some of my friends have been there and talked about how clean it is,” Woods said.

Playing on Broadway

When the time comes, be it on Broadway or in a film about “Hamilton,” Abraham would throw his name in the hat to be selected because he’s been kicking down doors.

“There's a misconception whenever you see a national or international tour that it's not the same thing. Our audiences must understand that this international company is not second to Broadway; we're doing the same show,” Abraham stressed.

Since 2019, Abraham has been involved in touring productions, saying some of the industry's hardest-working and most talented people are on national or international tours.

“This international tour is a level up. Our audiences and fans must recognize and understand that they are about to get the real deal. We're bringing New York City to you, and not everyone can do that,” he added.

The fact that they rehearsed for this international company on Broadway on 42nd Street was an absolute dream, such a wonderful experience for Hill.

“This is not only where the show was created but also where the show was based. For many of us in the Australian production, singing in the greatest city in the world at that time was phenomenal. Broadway makes it happen; it happens all over the world. Some might say a world of Broadway, a Broadway world,” Hill revealed.

At first, Woods thought Broadway was a theater where everybody competed to be in one of the theaters. When he got to New York, it was an entire line of theaters; there's all Broadway and Off-Off Broadway.

“At any point, I could get an offer to go and be on Broadway, which would be amazing. The reason I took this contract was so I could see the world. I love New York City, but I love nature. And it's the concrete jungle. I feel like I got the best of the cut, so if it is in the works, if it's in the universe for me to be on Broadway, I will be, but I feel like I'm right where I need to be, which is such a good feeling,” Woods shared. At the moment, Woods is right where he is needed as Burr in Singapore.

The international tour company

Playing the Character

There’s so much to love about Burr. Woods has only been doing the role full-time for a few months now.

“I haven't had to sit with it as long as the other characters, but narrating the show is one of my favorite things. I get to break the fourth wall and connect with the audience. The songs are amazing, and the character's arc is so interesting,” Woods explained.

Woods recalled the first time when his grandmother came to see the show and saw him as Hamilton. She said he was great. He hopes that she gets to see him as Burr this time, where he gets to break the fourth wall and be vulnerable with the audience and take them on a journey.

“It's going to continue this legacy, a great blessing, but also a burden. I get to play that fine balance between being caged in and wanting to be a part of things. There are so many choices, so many things we could be doing. And to make a choice that looks so different from what is happening now, I feel it's such a powerful move as a character. It's great to go for some things, but you must be patient,” Woods said.

Abraham, who stepped into the role of George Washington in 2018, is not the same today because he has matured.

“One of the things I connect with George Washington, he was a leader. The beauty of this international company is that it is full of leaders. However, in real life, George Washington was loved and admired by his fellow citizens with such fondness. He loved his people. He loved his community in the same way I love my company. I’m the kind of person that will sacrifice my comfort to help other people. I love my community and will go to great lengths to do nothing but do a great deal for them. I'm doing it. And I'm glad I said yes because I would have regretted saying no,” Abraham stressed.

For Hill, playing the role is crucial, “It's important to show what happens in King George's case when the ego is cut off from vulnerability or connection and how it can lead to tyranny, manipulation, and control.”

“We don't need to be told we're wrong consistently, but we need to be challenged. And someone like Burr or King George needed a little bit of challenge. It's essential because it's art. It's about presenting a situation, challenging an audience, and testing the microfractures of the bone of society and political beliefs,” Hill said.

Hill added that empathy enables us to see life through someone else's eyes, which connects us. So, coming back together in Singapore is a beautiful thing.

Photos: Oliver Oliveros, Daniel Boud, Michael Cassel Group