Video: Meet MISS SAIGON's The Engineer, Seann Miley Moore

Manila, Philippines--“The X Factor UK” alum Seann Miley Moore, who is part-Filipino, revisits the Philippines as The Engineer (“EnginQUeer”) in the new acclaimed production of Cameron Mackintosh’s “Miss Saigon.”

This new production of “Miss Saigon,” which features the popular songs “Sun and Moon” and “American Dream,” premieres this Saturday, March 23, at The Theatre at Solaire. It will run for a limited engagement until May 12.

BroadwayWorld just had an exclusive sit-down interview with Moore, during which we discussed how different this Laurence Connor-helmed production, which ran at the Sydney Opera House last year, is from the West End revival production staged in 2014, which also toured the UK, Ireland, and North America.

Revisiting their mother’s homeland, who’s originally from Makati City, Moore also fondly recalled their most vivid memories of the Philippines when they were younger.

“It's kind of a full circle moment for me to be here, being half Filipino. I remember coming here when I was younger, but it means more to me coming back here and to star in Miss Saigon, which is an iconic musical and iconic to Filipino theater royalties Lea Salonga, Leo Valdez, and now Seann Miley Moore,” Moore said.

A sung-through musical, “Miss Saigon,” which catapulted to global stages Filipino talents Lea Salonga, Eva Noblezada, and Rachelle Ann Go, features music by Claude-Michel Schonberg, with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from the original French lyrics by Boublil. It also has additional new lyrics by Michael Mahler.

“It’s been 24 years since it opened in Manila, so it’s going to be getting the new generation on top of it. And that’s an exhilarating thing. It’s quintessential showbiz, quintessential theater, and the epicness and grandness that’s ‘Miss Saigon.’

“It’s the best show in the world, right? And it’s a Cameron Mackintosh musical. So it’s a hit. And with all the reviews, it’s bloody baby,” Moore said.

BWW Video: Oliver Oliveros

Photos: Daniel Boud