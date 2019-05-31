VIDEO: Meet The Drifters in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL-MANILA!

Manila, Philippines-- Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group is proud to be staging Broadway's award-winning hit BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL. Joining the cast are Arman Ferrer, Jep Go, Markus Mann, and Tim Pavino as the iconic doo-wop and R&B quartet called The Drifters!

Carole King co-wrote some of The Drifters' greatest hits, including "Some Kind of Wonderful" and "Up on the Roof."

A featured soloist of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra and ABS-CBN's Philharmonic Orchestra, Arman is no stranger to the stage. Aside from playing Jake in Atlantis Theatrical's SIDE SHOW, he also originated the role of Emilio Aguinaldo in Nicanor Tiongson's MABINING MANDIRIGMA.

"The Drifters are known for their great harmonies," Arman says as he deems the role both a challenging and rewarding experience. "They're superstars of their era, so it's a huge responsibility for us to play them."

Best known as "The Singing Chemist" after being chosen by Lea Salonga to be part of her team on "The Voice of the Philippines Season 2," Jep Go's musical journey began in the choir, having toured with the Philippine Vocal Ensemble and the all-male acapella group Ten Thousand.

According to Jep, the opportunity to play a Drifter is one that "feels surreal and leaves me humbled during rehearsals, especially when I see how the cast and crew are so passionate about what they do."

Markus Mann, a Florida-based actor, is thrilled to be making his debut with Atlantis Theatrical with BEAUTIFUL. He was recently seen in THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, THE FULL MONTY, and BIG THE MUSICAL.

"This era of music doesn't really exist anymore, so to listen, sing, and dance to it is very exciting," Markus says about his role. "One of the main challenges of being a Drifter is really becoming 'one' with the rest of the group. Though there are four people in it, we have to act as if we are one in terms of vocals and especially choreography."

Completing the quartet is Tim Pavino, whose most recent stage productions include Repertory Philippines' MIONG as Emilio Aguinaldo, Atlantis Theatrical's SIDE SHOW as Houdini, and MATILDA THE MUSICAL as The Doctor. He is also a recording artist under Stages Management and has previously been seen on "The Voice of the Philippines" under Lea Salonga.

On being a Drifter, Tim says it "has taught me to appreciate the energy around me, especially those of my fellow Drifters. We share each other's successes and we get to sing these incredible songs from Carole King!"

BEAUTIFUL chronicles Carole King's journey from teenage songwriter to rock and roll legend, and features hits like "You've Got A Friend," "One Fine Day," and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." It has been nominated for Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, and continues to be a sensation in theatres around the world.

On the importance of the show, Director Bobby Garcia puts it simply: "It's about the healing and saving power of music."

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL is staged in celebration of Atlantis Theatrical's 20th anniversary season. It will run at the Meralco Theatre, Pasig City, from June 14 to July 7, 2019. For tickets, visit TicketWorld.com.ph or call (632) 891-9999.

The show is presented by Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group and ABS-CBN. Special thanks to Delta Airlines, Discovery Suites, Oman Air, Wish 107.5, and Monster Radio RX 93.1.

Video: Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You