Top Performing Arts Schools in Philippines

Polytechnic University of the Philippines

The degree program, AB Theater Arts is grounded in the Humanities and Philosophy and the Arts synthesized with craftsmanship, science and management. AB Theater Arts demands critical analysis, imagination, creativity, artistry, and skills. Thus, this program keeps abreast with the current and emerging environment, nationally and globally. Core competencies are keyed on efficient, effective, and creative acting, direction, producing, scriptwriting/playwriting, design and technical management. The AB Theater Arts program takes on the challenge of developing the future career of its target takers who are keen on inter-disciplinary school of thoughts in theater. Significantly, while the program updates with global theater nuances, the program also promotes Philippine Theater anchored on the appreciation of Filipino values, culture and arts.

Theatre and Performance Studies at UP Diliman

We are the Theatre and Performance Studies Division of the University of the Philippines Diliman Department of Speech Communication and Theatre Arts (DSCTA).

Originally part of the discipline of speech and drama, the division of theatre was formally instituted and recognized in 1974 when the Department of Speech and Drama was renamed to the Department of Speech Communication and Theatre Arts, to which it is known today.

Our roster of regular faculty members consists of acclaimed theatre practitioners and esteemed academics trained in prestigious institutions here and abroad.

To date, our division has produced one Professor Emeritus, five University Artists (the highest award given to an artist or an art scholar in the University of the Philippines on the basis of outstanding productivity in the creative arts and scholarship for national development), one recipient of the National Book Award, five recipients of the Gawad Tsanselor sa Natatanging Guro, three Centennial Professorial Chairs grantees, one grantee of the Centennial Faculty Grant, three recipients of the One UP Faculty Chair, four grantees of the One UP Faculty Grant, five Aliw Awardees, two PhilStage's Gawad Buhay Awardee, five winners of the Carlos Palanca Award for Literature, one recipient of the Outstanding Woman in Nation's Service award, among other university and national recognitions.

The division aims to be the Univesity's premier center for theatre and performance practice and discourse. To achieve this, the division provides students the knowledge and competencies to come to terms with the complexity of recasting the theatre and performance as transformative concepts.

Ateneo De Manila University

Theater Arts exposes students to the range of theater activities both onstage and offstage, all of which require an individual and collaborative intelligence and a passionate interest in theater. The program is seen as a way to increase the number of trained men and women in theater practices and provide a venue for the development of theater artists who intend to apply their knowledge of the theater craft for work in professional theater or in film, radio, or television.

