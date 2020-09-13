Tanghalang Pilipino Adds Concert, Short Film & Workshops to September Offerings

Tanghalang Pilipino continues to add original content and productions to its various digital platforms.

Manila, Philippines - Tanghalang Pilipino (TP), the resident theater company of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), continues to add original content and productions to its various digital platforms, especially on YouTube.

This Wednesday, 16 September, at 6 p.m., TP's Handa, Awit concert series drops a medley of songs from ZsaZsa Zaturrnah: Ze Musikal, featuring award-winning actor Nar Cabico. Showcasing his musical arrangement, Cabico sings the most memorable songs from the musical, which features the music composed by Vince de Jesus, lyrics written by Chris Martinez, and directed by Carlitos Siguion-Reyna.

Bagong Tagpo, on the other hand, continues to stir creativity inside TP's offices with another film collaboration with Voyage Studios. Directors Missy Maaramara and Chuck Gutierrez, along with assistant director Antonette Go, film an excerpt from Anton Juan's Centennial Literary Prize winner The Price of Redemption. The piece is part of a play that examines a parallel society during the American Colonization of the Philippines and the Martial Law years through the lens of artists, freedom fighters, and traitors. The Price of Redemption streams on the Declaration of Martial Law, anniversary in the Philippines, 20 September, at 6 p.m.

A couple of workshops, iKAPWA classes, are made available this month: TP Artistic Director Fernando Josef shares how an actor can adapt to performing in online theater productions in SArili para sa BAYan (SABAY-KAPWA). Theater director and former TP Artistic Director Dennis Marasigan teaches directors who engage in online productions and performances, which uses the Kamalayang Pilipino pedagogy, in Gabay sa Bayan at Kapwa (GABAY-KAPWA). Both classes run on the weekends from 19 September to 4 October.

Further, in collaboration with the CCP Arts Education Department, TP hosts award-winning dance artist JM Cabling's workshop on conveying narratives and emotions in choreography. His class streams on 25 September, at 10 a.m.

Support TP's mission to continue inspiring the public with relevant artistic presentations amidst the health crisis by donating; visit KTX.ph.

