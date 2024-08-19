Photos: Carla Guevara Laforteza's First [Solo] Concert A LA CARLOTTA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manila, Philippines—It was supposed to be a solo concert, but it became more of a theater family affair. “Miss Saigon” alum Carla Guevara Laforteza has celebrated her 30 years in the biz with her first-ever solo concert. Titled “A La Carlotta,” the concert brought out Carla’s impeccable musicality, palpable charisma, and a well-curated playlist, whose duet, trio, and ensemble numbers were performed with friends from the theater and music community.

Carla, who from the get-go was given free rein, made sure she assembled an A-list creative team, which was headlined by Paolo Valenciano, stage director, and Maestro Gerard Salonga, musical director, who also conducted the Filharmonika orchestra on that Sunday evening. Paolo ensured Carla’s two-hour concert would be as intimate as possible as if you’ve given access to the singer’s favorite spot, where she usually sings her heart out. Carla and Gerard, on the other hand, exchanged nods from time to time to cue the former of her song entrances or when the music’s tempo needed to speed up or slow down. They even did a duet!

Also part of the creative team was Joel Trinidad, scriptwriter, who took us back to Carla’s young self to her greatest fear: auditioning, and to the most important people in her life: her family. Joseph Matheu, the lights designer, made certain there were “Arendelle-ish” vibes to Carla’s Act Two showstopper, “Into the Unknown,” sung with soprano Lara Maigue. Mio Infante, the set designer, draped the CCP black box theatre with “strings of small white stars” and golden-hued mirror balls of varying sizes, which were hung from the ceiling asymmetrically.

Noticeable was Carla’s pick of repertoire, whose lyrics resonated well with her, and a vocal workout not for the faint-hearted, which, nonetheless, showcased her singing and acting prowess. From Barbra Streisand’s soaring, challenging numbers from “Yentl,” “Papa, Can You Hear Me?” and “A Piece of Sky,” to “Dear Evan Hansen’s” opening solo “Waving Through a Window,” and to Trumpets’ “Joseph the Dreamer’s” uplifting anthem “He Opens a Window,” Carla sang each note with interesting choices of vocal dynamics and modulations that were well-rounded, and, ergo, easy on the ears.

Other theater friends Noel Rayos, Sheila Francisco, Audie Gemora, Yanah Laurel, Gian Magdangal, Shiela Valderrama Martinez, Raul Montesa, Floyd Tena, Paula Paguio, Jim Ferrer, Abi Sulit, and Johann dela Fuente also joined Carla on stage, in thrilling musical numbers, such as “Horror Audition” (Rony Fortich), “Spain” (Chick Corea), “Work” (“Hamilton), “Sun and Moon” (“Miss Saigon"), and in the encore, an Earth, Wind, and Fire medley.

After Carla, CCP’s “Triple Threats” concert series sets the stage for favorite leading ladies Shiela Valderrama Martinez on Oct. 17, and Tanya Manalang Atadero on Dec. 12.

Photos: Cultural Center of the Philippines

Carla Guevara Laforteza

Gian Magdangal, Carla Guevara Laforteza, Sheila Francisco

(Front) Shiela Valderrama Martinez, Carla Guevara Laforteza, Yanah Laurel

(Front) Audie Gemora

Carla Guevara Laforteza, Floyd Tena

Carla Guevara Laforteza

Carla Guevara Laforteza

Gerard Salonga, Carla Guevara Laforteza

Carla Guevara Laforteza, Paloma Laforteza

Carla Guevara Laforteza

Carla Guevara Laforteza

