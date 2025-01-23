Phi Palmos Leads DELIA D., A New Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manila, Philippines--Newport World Resorts (NWR) premieres another original Filipino musical, “Delia D,” featuring songs from Jonathan Manalo, songwriter, and music producer known for hit songs “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw,” “Pagbigyang Muli,” and “Pinoy Ako.”

Directed by Dexter Santos, “Delia D.” stars Phi Palmos, a drag performer. The show will run at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre from April 25 to June 8, 2025.

Combining camp, comedy, and drama, “Delia D.” follows the lead character’s pursuit of her dreams amid adversity. She is a “magnetic drag performer with a heart full of dreams,” described in a press statement.

Supporting Palmos are Shaira Opsimar, Floyd Tena, John Lapus, Joann Yap Co., Tex Ordonez-De Leon, Joshua Cabiladas, Rapah Manalo, Omar Uddin, and Chaye Mogg.

On the other hand, Mimi Marquez, Miah Canton, Alfritz Blanche, and Natasha Cabrera play featured roles.

Similar to NWR’s recent musical, “Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical,” this production also showcases a large ensemble, covers, and swings that include Mikaela Regis, Liway Perez, Cara Barredo, Cheska Quimno, Mica Fajardo, Jannah Baniasia, Meg Ruiz, Cydel Gabutero, Julia Santiago, Abi Sulit, Francis Gatmaytan, Ralph Oliva, Rofe Villarino, Denzel Zara, Ian Hermogenes, Sebastian Katigbak, Franco Ramos, Chesko Rodriguez, Aira Igarta, Almond Bolante, Khalil Tambio, Jules Dela Paz, Janina Mendoza, John Paul Basco, Ring Antonio, and Stephen Vinas.

In the creative team are Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, associate director; Michael Williams, assistant director; Dolly Dulu, scriptwriter; Rody Vera, dramaturg; Vince Lim, musical director and arranger; Justin Stasiw, sound designer; Arvy Dimaculangan, sound effects designer; John Batalla, lighting designer; Stephen Vinas, choreographer; Lawyn Cruz, scenic designer; Mitoy Sta. Ana, Costume Designer; GA Fallarme, video designer; Joyce Garcia, associate video designer; and Marlon Rivera, makeup and hair designer.

Additionally, Toff Legaspi is the technical director; Maribel Garcia, company manager; and Christian Parado, stage manager.

“Delia D.” features Manalo’s iconic hits and brand-new songs.

This is NWR’s Full House Theater Company’s 11th theatrical offering, which included “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” “Bituing Walang Ningning,” and “The Sound of Music.”

Tickets range from P1,000 to P3,500.

