Mossman, Dario Star in One-Night-Only Concert, STARS OF TOMORROW

Manila, Philippines--“Miss Saigon” international tour stars Laurence Mossman (Thuy) and Kiara Dario (Gigi) have just signed up with top London-based theater agencies [Creative Artists Management for Mossman; Lowly Hamilton Artists for Dario], which signals their big move to the West End.

But before this exciting new phase for both, Mossman and Dario are starring in a one-night-only dinner concert titled “Stars of Tomorrow” at Pardon My French, Makati City, on Sunday, Dec. 1, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Musical direction is by Rony Fortich.

The concert will feature special guests, Martin Nievera and Gab Pangilinan. It will celebrate OPM and Broadway show tunes, including those from “Miss Saigon”—songs close to the hearts and instrumental to the careers of these upcoming West End and UK stars.

Mossman’s other theater credits include Charlie in the Manila production of “Kinky Boots” (2017 & 2018) and a role in “Fun Home” alongside Lea Salonga (2016 & 2017).

Meanwhile, Dario, at the age of five, began with workshops at Repertory Philippines and starred in Rep’s “Snow White and the Prince,” before bagging the coveted role of Gigi in Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of “Miss Saigon.” Her other theater credits include “Joseph the Dreamer” and “Ang Huling El Bimbo.”

[Through our respective agencies] “We’re thrilled to be already submitted for some incredible productions. We can’t wait to see what opportunities and roles lie ahead as we continue pursuing our passion for the stage,” Mossman told BroadwayWorld.

These young actors have set their sights on musicals, such as “Les Miserables,” another Mackintosh-produced show, and original musicals with Asian origins that are slowly making a name for themselves, for example, “Death Note, The Musical” and “Your Lie in April,” whose original forms were Japanese manga series.

“We’re so excited to finally get to London, which is why this upcoming concert is a great way to support this transition. We've been keeping busy between performances in Manila, concert prep, and sending in self-tapes. It’s an exciting time to dive back into the theatre grind!, said Dario, who closed “Miss Saigon” in Singapore two months ago.

Introducing: StageFit apparel

In their concert on Sunday, the two are also launching StageFit, an apparel line designed explicitly for the theater industry members who are always on the move.

Mossman pitched, “StageFit was born during our ‘Miss Saigon’ tour in Singapore, inspired by the daily routine of a theater artist. Theater performers are constantly active, whether with rehearsals, warm-ups, workouts, or maintaining peak physical and vocal condition. Even between productions, we constantly strive to stay ‘stage fit,’ whether through voice training, dance classes, or fitness regimens.”

“StageFit is designed to be functional, comfortable, and stylish, reflecting what it takes to be ready for the stage, he added. [And] it’s great that we have Kiara, who brought her graphic design expertise to the project. While still in its early days, we’re excited to expand StageFit to the UK and connect with the vibrant West End community in 2025.”

“Our current line offers high-quality t-shirts designed to be the go-to, no-fuss option for theater artists, perfect for saving time on hectic mornings. I’m excited to expand into fan-based apparel and accessories inspired by different shows,” Dario enthused.

Buy tickets to "Stars of Tomorrow": P3,300 (includes bar bites + drink, standard table) or P4,400 (consists of a 3-course meal + drink, premium table with full stage view).

Call 0917 823 0091 or email pardonmyfrench@gmail.com.

