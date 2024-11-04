Lea Solonga Will Perform at the Theatre at Solaire This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lea Salonga: Stage, Screen & Everything in Between will be performed at The Theatre at Solaire this week. The performances continue November 4, 5, and 7, 2024 at 8:00PM.

The performance will include stage and screen classics with a specially curated set list by Lea herself and personal stories in between. With over 45 years in the industry and awards both locally and internationally, Lea continues to shine and inspire audiences through her artistry. The concert will highlight classics from her most iconic roles in Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Disney’s Aladdin and Mulan, while also introducing new favorites from the critically acclaimed West End hit show, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, along with many other beloved songs from other musical genres.

Lea Salonga is best known for her Tony Award Winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Theater World Awards, Time100 Impact Award from Time Magazine, and the Gold Legend Award from Gold House. Most recently, Lea starred in the West End production of Stephen Sondheim’s musical revue, Old Friends, and as Aurora in Here Lies Love on Broadway, which she also produced.

Lea was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of “Disney Legend.” She has released 14 albums and toured all over the globe, performing sold-out concerts in landmark venues. Salonga’s talents extend to the screen, where she can be seen on MAX’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Sony’s Yellow Rose and heard on Netflix’s Centaurworld and FX’s Little Demon.

