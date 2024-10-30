Elijah Canlas, Meryll Soriano Return to Theater in EMULSYON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manila, Philippines—Arguably, two of the Philippines’ best TV-film actors, Elijah Canlas (“Kalel, 15,” “Gameboys”) and Meryll Soriano (“Honor Thy Father,” “John Dever Trending”), return to the stage in Apothecary Productions’ “Emulyson.” It’s a twin bill featuring Kanakan-Balintagos’ “Loyalist Redux,” which premiered at the CCP’s Virgin Labfest in 2016, and Rody Vera’s “Indigo Child,” which won a Palanca Award in 2017. These one-act plays revisit the martial law era (1972-1981) and its lasting impact on a mother and her son.

“I haven’t done theater in almost 10 years. I’ve always wanted to return and wait for the right material. I’m a fan of ‘Indigo Child’ and ‘Loyalist Redux,’ as well as martial law plays.

“The offer was perfect timing for me. And honestly, I said yes when I found out I’d be acting opposite Meryll,” said Canlas, who plays Anak and Jerome.

Meanwhile, Soriano, who plays Ma and Felisa, shares the same thoughts as Canlas.

Soriano said, “I’ve read ‘Indigo Child,’ and I fell in love with it. But I was so scared because it’s such a difficult piece. But when the producers told me I’d be cast alongside Elijah, I said, ‘Yes,’ right away.”

Elijah Canlas, Meryll Soriano

Loyalist Redux,” which was also featured in “Never Again: Voices of Martial Law” in 2016, explores the opposing ideologies between a pro-Marcos parent [former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. was the architect of the martial law, along with former Defense Minister Juan Ponce Enrile] and her anti-Marcos son. The 30-minute play looks into the impacts on Filipino families, especially those who suffered under Marcos’ dictatorship.

“Indigo Child” tells the story of Felisa, a former Filipino rebel caught by military officers in the later years of Marcos’ martial law. She was detained, tortured, and raped. Now, she has to confront her past before her grown-up son.

Felisa’s character is based on Adora Faye de Vera's real-life experiences. In 2022, de Vera was detained anew on charges of murder, frustrated murder, and rebellion. Her family, including her son, has since denied these charges, saying, “She’s being targeted for her activism, including her work to seek justice for victims of martial law abuses.” (Amnesty International, 2022)

Apothecary Productions’ “Emulsyon” is the laboratory theater group’s maiden offering. Founded by film-theater actress Heart Romero, the group aims to broaden experimental works, encompassing artistic events, music, and film.

In this production, Canlas and Soriano share their roles with actors Nathan Molina and Noelle Polack, respectively. Dia Papio, Jay Entienza, and Ivan Hinggan are part of the ensemble.

*Note to ticket buyers: For every five tickets sold, a student or a beneficiary will get the chance to see the show for free.

The performance schedule is as follows: November 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, and 23, 2024, at 2 and 6 p.m.

Photos: Apothecary Productions

