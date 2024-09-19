DEFY GRAVITY! Be Part of A Music Video to Celebrate WICKED's Movie Release in the Philippines

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manila, Philippines--Fly and sing along with Elphie as Universal Pictures Philippines launches #AwitingWicked! The bigwigs behind the two-part “Wicked” film, a stage-to-film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, are looking for 30 Filipino singers who can sing “Wicked’s” iconic song “Defying Gravity” to be featured in a music video.

The music video will launch alongside “Wicked’s” official release in the Philippines.

IMPORTANT: Aspiring singers must submit their audition videos by Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, on TikTok, along with the search’s official hashtag: #AwitingWicked.

You may duet with this video posted HERE.

If you’re craving for more details, you can also read the full promo mechanics HERE.

The criteria for judging are composed of vocal quality (70%) and style, performance, and overall appeal (30%).

“This competition aims to be as inclusive as possible and would like to seek singers who represent all genders, ages, and walks of life,” Universal Pictures Philippines said.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, “Wicked” stars Broadway and film A-list talents Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda). Featuring the beloved score by Stephen Schwartz (music and lyrics), “Wicked” is loosely based on the novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West” by Gregory Maguire. The original Broadway production, which starred Idina Menzel (Elphaba) and Kristin Chenoweth (Glinda), won three Tony Awards and has since toured worldwide.

Before Dorothy, the flying house and the yellow brick road in the Land of Oz were rivals, Elphaba and Glinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is intelligent, independent, and misunderstood. She also possesses an extraordinary talent: she can extend a pair of wings to the Wizards’ monkeys, for instance. Glinda, on the other hand, is the most popular at Shiz University, where she and Elphaba were accidental roommates and soon-to-be besties.

The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero), Ethan Slater (Boq), Marissa Bode (Nessarose), Jeff Goldblum (Wizard of Oz), Bowen Yang (Pfannee), Bronwyn James (ShenShen), Keala Settle (Miss Coddle, a new character), and Peter Dinklage (Dr. Dillamond’s voice).

Watch the trailer:

Photos/Videos: Universal Pictures Philippines

