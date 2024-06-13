Cebu's HOOK UP, A New Musical, Holds First Staged Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cebu City--Independent record label Kadasig presents the first public reading of HOOK UP, a new musical written and directed by award-winning songwriter Jude Gitamondoc. Performances will be on June 28, 2024, at Hillary 1 & 2 of Quest Hotel, with doors opening at 1 and 3:30 p.m., and shows starting at 1:30 and 4:00 p.m., respectively.

The staged reading features an all-Cebuano cast, with Jan Echavarria (“Gugmang Giatay,” “Scharon Mani”) as TimidTim and Ralph Mallapre (“Scharon Mani,” “West Side Story”) as IAmAnonymous. Also, the ensemble includes Gabriel Gomez, Joanna Modesto, Shim Dagatan, Jaggy Gomez, Fritz Pepino, Joer Gallur, Les Paul Pineda, and Cyril Cabahug.

HOOK UP is a musical comedy that tells the story of Tim, aka TimidTim, a young man searching for love on the gay dating app Hooked. He meets a mysterious character named IAmAnonymous, a person living with HIV. Tim's journey is interwoven with vignettes and monologues about the diverse personalities on Hooked. The play deals with pertinent issues about dating in the digital era, the practice of responsible and safe sex, the discrimination experienced by people living with HIV, and the unique challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community.

HOOK UP is made possible through the partnership with LoveYourself Cebu, Cebu Pride Movement, Quest Hotel & Conference Center, and Padayon Jud Foundation.

This event is by invitation only due to mature language, content, and themes, and is recommended for audiences aged 16 and above. The performances will run approximately an hour and 45 minutes without intermission.

For the latest updates, follow HOOK UP The Musical on Facebook.

Listen/watch Echavarria previews "Boy You Were Home" from HOOK UP.

