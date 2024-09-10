Cabling, Rebullida Tell the Island's Story Through Dance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Manila, Philippines-- JM Cabling and PJ Rebullida, dancers and choreographers, learn, unlearn, and relearn from each other. They currently work together in a production of the Tony Award-winning musical “Once On This Island,” book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and music by Stephen Flaherty, co-produced by 9 Works Theatrical and Ticket2Me.

In “Once On This Island,” Cabling is the choreographer, while Rebullida, a senior over Cabling, returns to the stage as a dance captain and also part of the cast. He plays the island’s conqueror and Frenchman Armand Beauxhomme.

Rebullida shares, "It's been interesting. I've been a choreographer for so long and, now I’m a dancer-actor again, and I’m enjoying creating from the vision of another.

"JM's process for the show is to lay a base choreography. Then layer it as the rehearsal progresses. It’s a process I also use from time to time and I’m finding affirmation for how I work and relish JM's layering process the work over time.

"I also love he espouses a more organic staging, which I also explore as a choreographer, where the dancing and blocking feel spontaneous and alive. Ang saya lang talaga!”

JM Cabling, choreographer

But for Cabling, "It’s a relief! At first, kabado ako of course, kasi it’s Kuya PJ!

"But after my first rehearsal, na-remind ako how lucky I am this production has him as part of the cast.

"Thankful ako having him as my dance captain. Mas kilala niya ang cast and for someone like me na first time makatrabaho halos lahat sa production na ito, nakatulong siya para mas ma-welcome ako sa group at mas maging comfortable working with all of them."

Cabling has his share of the story, his journey in making this production.

Ang masasabi ko ay it feels like family. This is my second time working with 9 Works (first with “tick, tick... BOOM!”), and one of the main reasons kung bakit ko in-accept ang choreography offer was because of it.

"Magaan katrabaho. I mean of course may bumps here and there sa rehearsals pero I appreciate the genuine kindness and generosity of the people working in this production.

"Working with a diverse cast is a happy challenge. Iba-iba ang kakayahan in terms of dancing skills and I deliberately decided to use this to my advantage. May charm ang choreography dito kasi I invite the actors to interpret the movements according to their characters. Malakas ang sense of community at dahil doon mas nagiging storytelling driven ang choreography. Challenge ito on my end of course, but I think worth it ito pag na-pull off.

"Pangalawa, effort sa akin ang pag-aralan ang Afro-Caribbean dances. Hindi rin ako ganun ka-aral dito bilang ang training ko ay Philippine folk dance at contemporary. Kaya bago ako umuwi ng Piilipinas, nag-take ako ng ilang African dances para ma-familiarize ang sarili ko sa movements. Nag-hohomework din ako sa condo para pag-aralan ang nuances ng mga sayaw, at kung papaano ito maituturo nang mas effective sa mga actors. Malawak ang influence ng African dances kaya careful ako sa choreography."

He adds he has a specific inspiration for treating dances like that in Tanghalang Ateneo's “Sintang Dalisay,” where the actors had performed their characters while dancing the "Igal" dance by the Sama ethnic group in Tawi-Tawi.

"Yes. Mostly from Martinique dances--Bele, Mazurka, Biguine. Pero ine-extend ko ang references around French Antilles.”

PJ Rebullida, dance captain

Recalling his artistic journey, Rebullida shares, "I was in the theater world already then I left for ballet and dance. I came back in 2014, but in 2015, I stepped into the choreographer's shoes. I was never part of a cast after that, except when I was the de facto swing in “Newsies” in 2017.

"Being in this cast feels like I’m back home like I was meant to be here."

Before every performance, these two artists observe respective rituals.

Rebullida says, "I do regular conditioning workouts to keep the body in shape for the physical body, the voice, and the breath. These include dance classes, lightweight training, voice lessons, and breathwork."

According to Cabling, "I’ve asked my best friend Abbey Carlos to be my associate for this production, and every before rehearsals, may script analysis session kami, research, and pencil plotting of choreography.

"Kuya PJ has been gracious enough to lead the body warmups palagi, habang pinaplano namin ni Abbey how to maximize the time."

“Once On This Island,” which is based on the 1985 novel “My Love, My Love” by Rosa Guy, is a Caribbean re-telling of Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale “The Little Mermaid.”

Photos: Reine Paisely, AXL Guinto

Comments