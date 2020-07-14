Atlantis Virtual Workshops for Kids and Teens Return This Month

Manila, Philippines - After a successful launch last June, the Atlantis Virtual Workshop returns for another round of musical theater classes for kids and teens this month until August (20 July to 8 August 2020). Your children can still access all the fun and creativity that Atlantis Theatrical's annual workshops are known for.

The online workshop aims to keep the spirit of theater and collaboration alive among young, budding performers in the metro and across the globe. The virtual setting gives the participants an intimate and focused learning experience aided by critically-acclaimed faculty members; they have also graced local and international stages as Atlantis Theatrical's homegrown talents.

Students will leave the sessions with rudimentary acting, singing, and dancing skills, a deeper understanding of song analysis and vocal dynamics, a polished musical theater song performance, self-confidence that will help them shine wherever they go, and new friends with whom they could share their passion for theater!

All classes will be held live via Zoom, Mondays to Fridays, from 20 July to 8 August 2020. A live online recital, where the students will perform, concludes the three weeks of intensive training. Classes are an hour to an hour and 15 minutes long and conducted in small groups to maintain the quality of instruction.

Applicants for the kids' workshops may range from seven to 12 years old, while the teens' workshops accept students 13-18 years old.

For further details, visit AtlantisTheatrical.com/Workshops or call 63917 838 1534.

