Ateneo blueREP Gets Ready for THE PROM

Manila, Philippines—Newbies at Ateneo Blue Repertory are raring to deliver the best night of your life with “the Prom.” With music by Matthew Sklar (“The Wedding Singer”), lyrics by Chad Beguelin (Disney’s “Aladdin”), and book by Bob Martin (“The Drowsy Chaperone”), and Beguelin, “the Prom” was Drama Desk Award’s Outstanding Musical in 2019.

“the Prom” tells the story of a lesbian high schooler, Emma, in Edgewater, Indiana, who has been barred from bringing her girlfriend to their high school prom. Narcissistic Broadway actors Dee Dee and Barry gravitate toward Emma’s case and travel to Indiana to fight such an injustice--hoping to reconfigure their public image as woke and selfless.

With the SOGIE (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity/Expression) bill's passing, which has been pending with the Philippine Congress for over 20 years, the actors, creatives, and crew at blueREP resonate pretty well with Emma’s story.

“The musical’s message on unapologetic queer acceptance aims to inspire queers of today to seize the moment and find there’s a space in the world for them,” said blueREP’s Joaquin Arnaldo.

blueREP’s artistic team for “the Prom” is composed of Abi Sulit, director; Maia Dapul, musical director; Paul Atienza, choreographer; Carlos Siongco, production designer; Jethro Nibaten, lighting designer; Andy Reysio-Cruz, sound designer; Ralf Borja, brand designer; Regina de Vera, intimacy choreographer; Timothy Racho, dramaturg; and John Bermio, technical director.

The production stars Andie Lopez (Emma), Celine Andrea Tam (Alyssa), Khassie Canada (Dee Dee), Andre Blas (Barry), Marco Castaneda (Trent), Sabel Lamadrid (Angie), RJ Paderayon (Tom), and Ana Rocio Tabayoyong (Mrs. Greene).

Love and acceptance are the musical’s core themes; the production may touch on pressing social issues the youth faces today, but they are done in humorous, heartfelt storytelling.

“the Prom,” from its original stage production to its Netflix adaptation, has had a significant cultural impact, raising awareness of salient LGBTQ+ issues and promoting inclusivity, especially in schools and universities.

BlueREP’s production of “the Prom” marks its Southeast Asian premiere.

