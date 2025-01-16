Acclaimed Play 3 UPUAN Returns to Arete, Feb. 1-13

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manila, Philippines—Starring JC Santos, Jojit Lorenzo, and Martha Comia, the acclaimed play “3 Upuan,” written and directed by Guelan Varela-Luarca, returns to Areté for a limited run in February 2025.

Interestingly, the trio of actors are the play’s co-producers under their newly formed theater company, Sence Change (Sc.), which is the newest member of the Philippine Legitimate Stage Artists Group (PHILSTAGE), an alliance of professional theater companies, mainly based in the National Capital Region.

In “3 Upuan,” three siblings, Jers (Lorenzo), Jack (Santos), and Jai (Comia), reunite and grapple with the death of a loved one. Seated on three chairs, the actors perform in an intimate space, this time at the Areté ‘s Joselito & Olivia Teaching Laboratory, JJ Atencio Innovation Link.

“We’re still keeping the shows very intimate with super limited seating,” said writer-director Luarca in a statement.

Joining its creative team are D Cortezano, lighting, and technical director; Giancarlo Abrahan, film and theater writer, director, and producer; Teia Contreras, assistant director, and video projection designer; Anya Katriel Garcia, movement director; Julia Vaila, sound designer; and Nyssa Bianzon, technical director.

Monty Uy handles stage management.

Only 60 tickets, starting at P1,200, are allocated per performance.

“3 Upuan” is presented in partnership with Areté.

Performance schedule:

Feb 1, 3 p.m. | 8 p.m.; Feb 4, 8 p.m.; Feb 6, 8 p.m.; Feb 8, 3 p.m. | 8 p.m.

Feb 9, 3 p.m. | 8p.m.; Feb 11, 8 p.m.; Feb 13, 8 p.m.

Photos: Rafael Cabrera, Areté

