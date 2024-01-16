Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Philadelphia!

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
David Arzberger - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sherry Yerger - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack

Best Dance Production
13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company

Best Direction Of A Musical
Morgaine Ford-Workman - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company

Best Direction Of A Play
Michele King - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack

Best Ensemble
13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Seth Epstein - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Susan Den Outer - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company

Best Musical
13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company

Best New Play Or Musical
A GOOD DAY - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical
Amelia Soleau - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company

Best Performer In A Play
Elizabeth McDonald - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Play
CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Randall King - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Seth Epstein - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Johanna Gelbs - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kerri-leigh Taylor - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Playhouse

Favorite Local Theatre
Shawnee Playhouse



