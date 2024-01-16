Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Philadelphia!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
David Arzberger - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sherry Yerger - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack
Best Dance Production
13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Morgaine Ford-Workman - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company
Best Direction Of A Play
Michele King - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack
Best Ensemble
13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Seth Epstein - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Susan Den Outer - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company
Best Musical
13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company
Best New Play Or Musical
A GOOD DAY - Shawnee Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical
Amelia Soleau - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company
Best Performer In A Play
Elizabeth McDonald - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse
Best Play
CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Randall King - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Seth Epstein - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Johanna Gelbs - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kerri-leigh Taylor - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Playhouse
Favorite Local Theatre
Shawnee Playhouse
