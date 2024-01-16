Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

David Arzberger - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sherry Yerger - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack

Best Dance Production

13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Morgaine Ford-Workman - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company

Best Direction Of A Play

Michele King - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack

Best Ensemble

13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Epstein - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Susan Den Outer - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company

Best Musical

13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company

Best New Play Or Musical

A GOOD DAY - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical

Amelia Soleau - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company

Best Performer In A Play

Elizabeth McDonald - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Play

CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Randall King - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Epstein - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Johanna Gelbs - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kerri-leigh Taylor - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Playhouse

Favorite Local Theatre

Shawnee Playhouse