Video: The Philadelphia Orchestra Perform Phillies Postseason Anthem 'Dancing On My Own'
The song, originally performed by Robyn and covered by Calum Scott, was arranged for full orchestra by Jim Gray.
The Philadelphia Orchestra and Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin are celebrating the Philadelphia Phillies' World Series run. In a musical show of support, the Orchestra recorded a performance of the team's postseason anthem, "Dancing On My Own."
The song, originally performed by Robyn and covered by Calum Scott, was arranged for full orchestra by Jim Gray.
Watch the performance here:
