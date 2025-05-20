Video: RENT at Arden Theatre Company First Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Philadelphia-based Arden Theatre Company is closing out its 2024-25 season with the electrifying Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT! Check out all-new video of the cast performing the show's title number.

Following its Broadway debut in 1996, where it earned four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, and Best Featured Actor in a Musical, RENT redefined musical theatre by taking audiences on an unforgettable journey of love, loss, hope, and resilience. The Arden brings Jonathan Larson’s iconic story to life on the F. Otto Haas Stage, in a powerful new production directed by Terrence J. Nolen and Steve Pacek. The production begins May 15, with opening night May 21. Due to popular demand, RENT has been extended through June 29.

With its unforgettable score and songs like “Seasons of Love” and “I’ll Cover You,” the production tells the story of a close group of young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create a life in New York City’s East Village during the height of the AIDS crisis. The production follows iconic characters Mark Cohen, Roger Davis, Mimi Marquez, Tom Collins, Angel Dumott Schunard, Maureen Johnson, Joanne Jefferson, and Benjamin Coffin III.

RENT is a powerful, life-affirming musical that celebrates resilience, hope, and the beauty of living life boldly and authentically. Even as the group faces illness, poverty, addiction, and discrimination, they fight to hold onto their dreams—and each other — discovering the true meaning of love, friendship, and community along the way.

