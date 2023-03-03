Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Check Out Highlights From CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF at Walnut St. Theatre

TENNESSEE WILLIAMS' CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF runs at the Walnut through March 12.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Walnut Street Theatre is presenting Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning classic Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Tennessee Williams' CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF runs at the Walnut through March 12, 2023. Open captioning will be available for the Sunday, March 5, 7pm performance. For tickets and information, call 215-574-3550. Tickets are also available online 24/7 by visiting WalnutStreetTheatre.org or Ticketmaster.com.

Watch highlights from the production below!

Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is set in the sweltering Mississippi Delta where Brick and his wife Maggie "the Cat" are celebrating the birthday of Brick's father, Big Daddy. But Big Daddy is disturbed and disappointed by the tempestuous relationship between his prized son Brick, an aging football hero who is desperately trying to escape reality, and the beautiful and feisty Maggie. As the hot summer evening unfolds, the veneer of Southern gentility slips away, and long-hidden truths emerge. Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is a powerful, not to be missed, Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece.

Bringing this masterpiece to life is the Walnut's own Producing Artistic Director Bernard Havard. Havard's Walnut directorial credits include Blithe Spirit, A Woman of No Importance, The Humans, God of Carnage, ART, Someone to Watch Over Me, Skylight, and Driving Miss Daisy. He has spent his life in theatre as an actor, stage manager, director, managing director and producer. Recognized as one of America's leading theatre producers, he has proudly served America's Oldest Theatre for over 40 years. Under his leadership, the Walnut became a not-for-profit, self-producing theatre and has gained international recognition as one of America's premier regional theatres.

Playing the role of Margaret (Maggie the Cat) is Walnut veteran and former WST Acting Apprentice Alanna Smith. Smith recently starred in the TV movie rom-com, Love Afloat (Crackle) and will be seen in the upcoming Disney+ film Chang Can Dunk. Recent Walnut credits include Young Frankenstein, Noises Off, The Importance of Being Earnest, and A Funny Thing...Forum. Returning after going the distance in his Walnut Debut as the "Italian Stallion" Rocky Balboa in Rocky, the Musical is Matthew Amira playing the role of Brick, the former football hero turned alcoholic. Amira's theatre credits include Jersey Boys (Ogunquit Playhouse, Fulton Theatre, Maine State Music Theatre), The Carole King Musical (National Tour) and Dirty Dancing (National Tour). Walnut audiences will immediately recognize Scott Greer, who will play Brick's father Big Daddy, the large, brash, and vulgar plantation millionaire. A Walnut veteran, Greer was the romance rummaging Barney Cashman in the most recent mainstage production, Neil Simon's Last of the Red Hot Lovers. Greer has also been seen at the Walnut in A Funny Thing Happened...Forum, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Buddy, of Mice and Men, and Brighton Beach Memoirs, among others. Returning to the Walnut as the grotesquely over-fashioned yet sweet and breathless Big Mama is Wendy Scharfman. Scharfman has appeared Off-Broadway in Through Darkest Ohio (Public Theater), Bird House (Mint), and regionally in Driving Miss Daisy (National Tour) Glass Menagerie (National Tour), and Quartet (WST).

Joining the family as Gooper, a successful corporate lawyer and the scheming brother to Brick, is David Bardeen. Bardeen was last seen at the Walnut in Peter and the Starcatcher, Little Voice, Travels With My Aunt, among others. Playing Gooper's wife and partner in crime, Mae, is Alicia Roper. Roper was recently seen on the Walnut stage in Blithe Spirit, A Woman of No Importance, and The Curious Incident, among others.

Returning to the Walnut as the tactless, opportunistic, and hypocritical guest Reverend Tooker is Johnnie Hobbs, Jr.. Walnut audiences will remember Hobbs in Thurgood, Oleanna, Driving Miss Daisy (National Tour), The Other Place, and The Best Man. Playing the role of Big Daddy's physician Doctor Baugh is Michael P. Toner. Toner's past with the Walnut includes as an actor and director. Toner was recently seen on stage as Clarence the Angel in It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play and as director of Stones in His Pockets. Playing the role of the family's maid Sookey is Natasha S. Truitt. Truitt recently made her Walnut debut understudying in Rocky, the Musical.


