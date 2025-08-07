VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE to be Presented at Bristol Riverside Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bristol Riverside Theatre is launching its 2025-26 mainstage season with Christopher Durang's Tony Award-winning comedy Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike, running September 16 through October 5, 2025. Directed by Ken Kaissar, this sharp and witty production tackles middle-age, sibling rivalry, and life's unexpected turns-all set in a quiet Bucks County home that is anything but peaceful.

"Christopher Durang spins universal feelings-loneliness, regret, jealousy-into something heartbreakingly funny," said Ken Kaissar. "This show is a flawless combo of paying homage to the classics while delivering a fully contemporary comedy. And this cast is amazing."

The story centers on middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia, whose quiet, co-dependent lives are disrupted when their glamorous, self-absorbed movie-star sister Masha makes a surprise visit with her much younger boyfriend, Spike. As tensions rise, old resentments and new rivalries emerge in this clever, heartfelt satire of both modern life and classic drama. The cast features a group of talented actors, including:

· Angela Pierce appears as Masha. A Juilliard-trained actor and Obie Award winner, Pierce's extensive resume spans Broadway, Off-Broadway, television, and film. Her TV credits include Manifest, The Blacklist, NCIS: New Orleans, Blue Bloods, and Law & Order (SVU and Criminal Intent). On stage, she has performed with Lincoln Center Theater, Manhattan Theatre Club, Roundabout, The Public Theater, and many Tony Award-winning regional theaters. She is also the co-creator and host of Someone's Thunder Podcast, available on Apple and Spotify.

· Alan Safier appears as Vanya, returning to BRT after starring in Say Goodnight, Gracie and Humbug!. A seasoned actor and playwright, his career spans 74 stage productions and includes roles as George Burns, Truman Capote, and Albert Einstein. He has also voiced hundreds of commercials-including a long-running role as the voice of the Kibbles 'n' Bits dog and taught acting in New York City.

· Megan McDermott returning to BRT as Cassandra, the household's eccentric, prophecy-prone housekeeper. McDermott's past BRT appearances include A Comedy of Tenors and Laughter on the 23rd Floor. Her New York credits include Sweet Bird of Youth and Big Love, with more local work at Delaware Theatre Company, Act II Playhouse, the Wilma Theater, and more.

· Amanda Schoonover appearing as Sonia. Best known for her role in the GLAAD-nominated AMC series Dispatches From Elsewhere, Schoonover has also appeared in Candy Cane Lane with Eddie Murphy, NBC's Do No Harm, and HBO's Perry Mason. She is a two-time Barrymore Award recipient and a nine-time nominee, with regional credits at Arden Theatre Company, Theatre Exile, Pig Iron, Lantern Theater, Azuka, and People's Light.

· Dante Giannetta making his BRT debut as Spike. A New York-based actor, singer, musician, and competitive bodybuilder, Giannetta has performed Off-Broadway in Waiting in the Wings and in Aida at Metropolitan Opera. He is also a playwright and freelance art director whose commercial work has appeared in Broadway campaigns and television advertising.

· Cara Rose DiPietro joins the cast as Nina. Her regional credits include Catch Me If You Can (Arena Stage and New London Barn Playhouse), Little Shop of Horrors, Grease, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. On screen, she appeared in CBS's Elsbeth. With over 400k followers across social media, she is also known for her advocacy around mental health in the arts, recently delivering a TEDx Talk titled Confessions of a Recovering Theatre Kid. DiPietro is a graduate of Elon University's Musical Theatre program.

"This production is a celebration of everything we love about theatre," said Amy Kaissar, BRT's Co-Producing Director. "It's smart, it's funny, and it's deeply human. We're thrilled to open our 25-26 season with a show that delivers both laughter and resonance."

The creative team features scenic designer Jason Simms, Costume Designer Linda Bee Stockton, lighting designer Cameron Filepas, and sound designer Damien Figueras.