Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Welcomes Sweet Baby James, Tom Rush, and Danny Paisley For Folk, and Bluegrass One-Night Only Concerts

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center welcomes three folk and bluegrass artists this spring as part of the ongoing music series at the arts center. Sweet Baby James, - the #1 James Taylor Tribute Artist comes to Uptown! Saturday, April 30th at 7:30pm. The following weekend the mainstage fills with a double bill of Tom Rush on Saturday, May 7th at 7:00pm and bluegrass from Danny Paisley Sunday, May 8th at 7:00pm. Tickets for all shows are on sale now. Tickets for Sweet Baby James and Danny Paisley cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets to Tom Rush cost $40. Tickets are available online at uptownwestchester.org or by phone at 610-356-ARTS. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street.

"The music of these three artists has influenced generations of musicians," said Executive Director, April Evans, "and we could not be happier that they could all appear here in West Chester this spring. Our intimate Mainstage is a perfect setting for these concerts."

Sweet Baby James - the #1 James Taylor Tribute Artist

Saturday, April 30, 7:30pm

Nashville's Sweet Baby James - the #1 James Taylor tribute artist in the nation - brings his solo-acoustic "Walking Man" show to Uptown! for a celebration of the music of six--time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member James Taylor... with an authentic performance audiences have to hear to believe.

Bill Griese (aka "Sweet Baby James") sounds so much like Taylor vocally, and plays JT's signature guitar style so closely, you can close your eyes and imagine you're listening to the legend himself. But rest assured, Sweet Baby James is not a "James Taylor impersonator" - expect a genuine, down-to-earth presentation; a respectful and fitting tribute to an American original.

Come hear favorites, like Fire & Rain, You've Got a Friend, Handy Man, Shower the People, and of course Sweet Baby James... and be ready to hear some great hidden gems as well. And see why audiences are raving: "The next best thing to seeing James himself," "It's like having James Taylor in your living room," and "If you're a James Taylor fan, you must see Sweet Baby James!"



""I am as excited about coming up to the Knauer PAC as I have been about any show I've ever done," said Griese. "My brother and his family (and now my Mom) live in West Chester, and I have been visiting for 20+ years. I love the area and the Borough... and I just know I am also going to love this beautiful venue. And if you're a James Taylor fan, I promise you're going to love this night of music."

An Evening with Tom Rush

Accompanied by Matt Nakoa

Saturday, May 7, 7:00pm

Tom Rush's impact on the American music scene has been profound. He helped shape the folk revival in the '60s and the renaissance of the '80s and '90s, his music having left its stamp on generations of artists. James Taylor, Emmylou Harris, Tom Petty and Garth Brooks have cited Tom as major influences. His early recordings introduced the world to the work of Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne and James Taylor. Subsequently, his Club 47 concerts brought attention to emerging artists such as Nanci Griffith and Shawn Colvin. Tom is now celebrating his 52nd year on stage and in the studio, still doing what audiences love him for: writing and playing ...passionately, tenderly...knitting together the musical traditions and talents of our times. He's also celebrating a YouTube hit, a song for his generation that's gone viral: http://tinyurl.com/3zohc6.

"It's been way too long since I've been to Uptown!," said Rush. "Every visit over the years has been a treat for me - I can't wait to get back"

Danny Paisley

Sunday, May 8, 7:00pm

Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass play powerful, unadorned, and intense traditional bluegrass. There is no hybrid or genre-bending music here. Their combination of instrumentation and vocals convey the energy and emotion of classic bluegrass and country music. Danny's lead vocals will captivate your senses, so much so that many prominent musicians, including Alison Krauss, have considered Danny as one of their favorite singers. His voice combines powerful range and soulful blues with a sound like no one else in bluegrass today.

"May 8th is fast approaching, and we can't wait to be at the beautiful Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center!," said Paisley. "We hope you will join us for a great afternoon of hardcore traditional Bluegrass music and fun! See you there!"

Tickets are on sale now. They are $25-$40 in advance and $30-$40 at the door. Tickets are available online at uptownwestchester.org or by phone at 610-356-ARTS or in person at the box office. Connect on social with Uptown at @uptownwc on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.