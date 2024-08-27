The Shawnee Playhouse to Hold Auditions for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE and A CHRISTMAS WIZARD OF OZ

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-fifth season, will be holding auditions for their 2024 Winter Headline and Children's Musicals on Saturday, September 7th and Sunday, September 8th, 2024, from 1pm until 4pm, at the Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort. This winter's headline musical will be It's a Wonderful Life (with performances running from November 23rd through December 22nd, 2024) and the children's musical will be A Christmas Wizard of Oz (with performances running from December 6th through December 21st, 2024).

Performers that are seven years old and up are welcome to audition for the headline musical, and kids from seven to fourteen years old are welcome to audition for the children's musical. All lead and ensemble roles are being cast, and no roles have been precast. Please bring a performance resume and an eight-by-ten inch headshot with you on the day of the audition, and please prepare thirty-two bars of a classical musical theatre song, in the style of the musical that you are auditioning for. It is strongly recommended that auditioners have a one minute monologue prepared, although it might not be asked for on the day of their audition. Dance callbacks will be held at a later date, to be determined.

Based on the story The Greatest Gift by Philip Van Doren Sternon, and the beloved 1946 film, It's a Wonderful Life faithfully follows George Bailey's timeline, from his thwarted childhood dreams to his mid-life struggles and disappointments, as he embarks on an existential journey while questioning the validity and significance of his life. Join Clarence, George's guardian angel, as he grapples with the powers of good and evil that surround George's life, as he attempts to illustrate how blessed his misguided friend truly is, through the friendships that George has nurtured, and the benevolent choices that he has made. Catch a glimpse into George's philanthropic life of service to others, and how his true kinship and interconnectedness with those that he cherishes has permitted him to encompass true and authentic riches beyond measure. Cinematically scored and theatrically staged, this adaptation breathes musical life into an endearing and familiar story, while retaining the warmth, humor, and pathos of the original. This timeless holiday classic is for devotees and newcomers alike who need a reminder on the true meaning of wealth and success.

A Christmas Wizard of Oz is reminiscent of the magical children's classic tale with a fun and festive twist. When a snow blizzard carries Dorothy and Toto to the Magical Elfinsland, she encounters an eclectic group of holiday characters, including Glinda, the Good Witch of the North Pole, a Snowman, a Tin Soldier, and a despondent over-priced Stuffed Lion. Dorothy must travel with her newfound friends to find the Wizard, who lives in the Great Palace of Toys, so that she can get home in time to open her Christmas presents in the morning, while desperately avoiding the Grouchy Grumble, who is determined to steal the young girl's ruby red snow boots. Is that man behind the curtain really Santa Claus? Will he grant the traveling friends their holiday wishes? Through her adventures, Dorothy learns that the true treasures of Christmas are friends, family and love for one another. This heartwarming musical will fill your heart with the joy and warmth of the season. After all, there's no place like home, for the holidays.

Please visit www.shawneeplayhouse.org for a list of all show dates and times. Every person who is cast must be available for all of the performances listed, and for tech week (the week before the specific show opens). Please bring a list of any and all rehearsal and scheduling conflicts. Please visit our website for additional information and resources, including links to a parent letter with more information, auditioning tips, and casting information.

