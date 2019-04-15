The Philly POPS Announces Intention To Break 'The Twist' World Record

Coinciding with At The Hop! A Philadelphia Story at the Birth of Rock and Roll, the final performance of The Philly POPS' 40th Anniversary Season, The Philly POPS has announced its intention to break the world record number of people doing The Twist simultaneously.

The current world record for The Twist is 3,040 people. For this event, the POPS will to invite 5,000 Philadelphians out to join this record-breaking attempt. This block party-style event will be led by Philadelphia music icon, Jerry Blavat, and will feature special guest appearances from local music legends of the era, including Billy Carlucci (of Billy Carlucci and the Essentials), The Tymes, and more.

Saturday, May 4, 2019, 11am block party begins; 12pm Twist-off begins. Broad Street, between Spruce and Pine Streets; in front of The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts: 300 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Dancing in the Streets At The Hop will take place Saturday May 4, 2019 on Broad St in Philadelphia, PA. All are invited to attend. To help break this world record attempt, all participants must come dressed in '60s-style clothing. Participants will do The Twist for five uninterrupted minutes.

For more details on Dancing in the Streets At The Hop and At The Hop! A Philadelphia Story at the Birth of Rock and Roll, visit www.phillypops.org/atthehop.

To register for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dancing-in-the-streets-at-the-hop-tickets-60152443578?aff=PR

The Philly POPS, the largest standalone pops orchestra in the United States, delights audiences with the inspired performance of American popular music. The POPS celebrates this distinctive musical heritage through an expanding repertoire of innovative concert performances and a robust set of educational and engagement initiatives.

Now celebrating its 40th Anniversary Season, the POPS, the official POPS orchestra of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia's partner in civic celebration, serves a consistently growing audience of over 200,000 annually. Music Director Michael Krajewski and the 65-piece Philly POPS orchestra keep listeners tapping their toes to an impressive repertoire of songs from American traditional music up through to today's chart-toppers. The Philly POPS BIG Band, an 18-20 piece ensemble performing a rock and rhythm and blues repertoire, premiered in 2017 to enthusiastic response at the July 4 Welcome America Concert on the Parkway.

Outside the concert hall, free Salute Series performances including Memorial Salute, July 3 POPS on Independence, July 4 POPS on the Parkway and the I'll Be Home for Christmas: A Salute to the Military and First Responders concert celebrate the American tradition of service around important national holidays. POPS in Schools enhances music education for Philadelphia School District students; POPS Outside brings POPS music to local communities. The Philly POPS performs as a founding resident company of The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, and at venues throughout the mid-Atlantic region.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You