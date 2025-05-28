The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts Announces The 2025–26 FAMILY DISCOVERY SERIES

All single tickets on sale starting June 25, 2025.
The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts has announced the return of the Family Discovery Series for the upcoming 2025–26 season. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the series includes the return of popular Broadway hits, interactive shows, and remarkable orchestral performances the entire family will enjoy.
Multi-show packages are on sale now and start at $27 per show. Single tickets for select shows in the 2025–26 Family Discovery Series are available for purchase now. All single tickets will be available for purchase starting Thursday, June 25, 2025.
“Since 1921, when The Philadelphia Orchestra first introduced concerts for children, we have proudly and thoughtfully curated family-focused concerts—welcoming hundreds of thousands of families to exciting and accessible performances—and expanded this tradition with a myriad of genres and experiences, from Broadway to film, dance to acrobatics, that make up The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts's Family Discovery Series,” said Ryan Fleur, president and CEO.
“Building our future artists and audiences starts with welcoming our littlest fans to programs that foster creative expression and a love of the arts, creating memorable and shared experiences that benefit young people well into adulthood.”
