The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts Announces The 2025–26 FAMILY DISCOVERY SERIES

The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts has announced the return of the Family Discovery Series for the upcoming 2025–26 season. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the series includes the return of popular Broadway hits, interactive shows, and remarkable orchestral performances the entire family will enjoy.

Multi-show packages are on sale now and start at $27 per show. Single tickets for select shows in the 2025–26 Family Discovery Series are available for purchase now. All single tickets will be available for purchase starting Thursday, June 25, 2025.

“Since 1921, when The Philadelphia Orchestra first introduced concerts for children, we have proudly and thoughtfully curated family-focused concerts—welcoming hundreds of thousands of families to exciting and accessible performances—and expanded this tradition with a myriad of genres and experiences, from Broadway to film, dance to acrobatics, that make up The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts's Family Discovery Series,” said Ryan Fleur, president and CEO.

“Building our future artists and audiences starts with welcoming our littlest fans to programs that foster creative expression and a love of the arts, creating memorable and shared experiences that benefit young people well into adulthood.”

The 2025-26 Family Discovery Series:

iLuminate (September 26, 2025, Miller Theater)

The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert (September 26–28, 2025, Marian Anderson Hall)

The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Children's Halloween Spectacular (October 18, 2025, Marian Anderson Hall)

Blippi: Join the Band Tour (December 10, 2025, Miller Theater)

The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Children's Holiday Spectacular (December 20, 2025, Marian Anderson Hall)

Cirque Dreams Holidaze (December 23–28, 2025, Miller Theater)

The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Disney's Fantasia in Concert (January 2–4, 2026, Marian Anderson Hall)

The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Peter and the Wolf (February 7, 2026, Marian Anderson Hall)

Step Afrika!: The Evolution Tour (February 7, 2026, Miller Theater)

Blue Man Group (Feb 24–March 1, 2026, Miller Theater)

The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra (March 14, 2026, Marian Anderson Hall)

The Sound of Music (March 31–April 5, 2026, Academy of Music)

Peppa Pig: My First Concert (April 4, 2026, Miller Theater)

Dog Man: The Musical (April 25–26, 2026, Miller Theater)

The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Hip-Hop Orchestra (May 2, 2026, Marian Anderson Hall)

