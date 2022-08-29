The Philadelphia Orchestra Opens Carnegie Hall's 2022–2023 Season On September 29

Carnegie Hall celebrates the start of its 2022-2023 season with an Opening Night Gala concert on Thursday, September 29 at 7:00 p.m. featuring The Philadelphia Orchestra conducted by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Acclaimed pianist Daniil Trifonov is the soloist for this special evening, performing Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 1. Also on the program is Ravel's La valse, Gabriela Lena Frank's "Chasqui" from Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout, and Dvořák's Symphony No. 8 rounding out the festive evening.



This Opening Night performance will be heard live by listeners around the world, launching the twelfth annual Carnegie Hall Live broadcast and digital series. Produced by WQXR and Carnegie Hall and co-hosted by WQXR's Jeff Spurgeon, the concert will be broadcast on WQXR 105.9 FM in New York and streamed online at wqxr.org and carnegiehall.org/wqxr.



Mercedes T. Bass and Hope and Robert F. Smith are the Gala Lead Chairmen for Carnegie Hall's black-tie Opening Night Gala event. Gala Chairmen Committee members include Maral and Sarkis Jebejian; Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis; Beatrice Santo Domingo; Tracy Chutorian Semler and Eric Semler; David M. Siegel and Dana Matsushita; and Vista Friends of Hope and Robert Smith. Gala Co-Chairmen include Veronica Atkins; Claure Family Foundation; Evercore; Kyung Ah and Michael B. Kim; Bruce and Suzie Kovner; Marvin S. Rosen, Shareholder of Greenberg Traurig; Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig; S. Donald Sussman; and Fareed Adib, Justin Hirsch, Christina Lema, Alan Schwartz, and Drew Tate. PwC is the Opening Night Gala Lead Sponsor for the 19th consecutive season, and Dennis M. Nally, Retired Chairman, PwC; Roy Weathers, Vice Chairman, PwC; and Brad Silver, New York Office Managing Partner, PwC are the Corporate Chairmen for the event. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is the Opening Night Gala Dinner Sponsor. The gala concert benefits Carnegie Hall's artistic and education programs and includes a dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street following the concert. For more information about Opening Night, please visit carnegiehall.org/OpeningNight2022.



About the Artists

Grammy Award-winning pianist and Musical America's 2019 Artist of the Year, Daniil Trifonov is a solo artist, champion of the concerto repertoire, chamber and vocal collaborator, and composer, whose performances-combining consummate technique with rare sensitivity and depth-are a perpetual source of wonder to audiences and critics alike. With Transcendental, the Liszt collection that marked his third title as an exclusive Deutsche Grammophon artist, he won the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Classical Instrumental Solo Album.



Last season, Mr. Trifonov released Bach: The Art of Life on Deutsche Grammophon. He played Brahms's Piano Concerto No. 1 with the Dallas Symphony and Philharmonia Zurich, Mozart's Ninth "Jeunehomme" Piano Concerto on a European tour with the Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, and all five of Beethoven's piano concertos variously with the New York Philharmonic, Munich Philharmonic, and Toronto Symphony. He also gave the world premiere of Mason Bates's new Piano Concerto, composed for him during the pandemic, with the co-commissioning Philadelphia Orchestra and San Francisco Symphony.



Mr. Trifonov's discography on Deutsche Grammophon includes a live recording of his Carnegie Hall recital debut, Chopin Evocations; Silver Age, for which he received Opus Klassik's 2021 Instrumentalist of the Year/Piano award; and three volumes of Rachmaninoff works with The Philadelphia Orchestra and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, one of which received a 2021 Grammy nomination and another named BBC Music's 2019 Concerto Recording of the Year. In 2016, Trifonov was named Gramophone's Artist of the Year and, in 2021, he was made a "Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres" by the French government.



During the 2010-2011 season, Mr. Trifonov won medals at three of the music world's most prestigious competitions: Warsaw's Chopin Competition, Tel Aviv's Rubinstein Competition, and Moscow's Tchaikovsky Competition. He made his Carnegie Hall debut just two months later and has since returned to the Hall for unforgettable performances. He was a Carnegie Hall Perspectives artist in the 2017-2018 season. He studied with Sergei Babayan at the Cleveland Institute of Music.



Yannick Nézet-Séguin is currently in his eleventh season as music director of The Philadelphia Orchestra. Additionally, he became the third music director in the history of New York's Metropolitan Opera in August 2018. This consolidates his professional activity around two of the world's pre-eminent artistic organizations, concentrating and honing his musical future.



Mr. Nézet-Séguin made his Carnegie Hall debut in 2012, leading The Philadelphia Orchestra in his inaugural season as music director and has since made regular appearances at the Hall, including as a Perspectives artist in the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons. He has been artistic director and principal conductor of Montreal's Orchestre Métropolitain since 2000 and, in 2017, became the third-ever honorary member of the Chamber Orchestra of Europe. He is honorary conductor of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, where he was chief conductor from 2008 to 2018, and enjoys close collaborations with leading orchestras as one of the most sought-after conductors in the world.



A native of Montreal, Mr. Nézet-Séguin studied piano, conducting, composition, and chamber music at the Conservatoire de musique du Québec and continued his studies with renowned conductor Carlo Maria Giulini; he also studied choral conducting with Joseph Flummerfelt at Westminster Choir College. Among his honors are an appointment as Companion of the Order of Canada, one of the country's highest civilian honors; Musical America's 2016 Artist of the Year; and honorary doctorates from the Université du Québec, Curtis Institute of Music, Westminster Choir College, McGill University, University of Montreal, University of Pennsylvania, and Laval University.



The Philadelphia Orchestra first appeared at Carnegie Hall in November 1902 and has since performed at the Hall nearly 800 times. Renowned for its distinctive sound, it is one of the world's pre-eminent orchestras, striving to share the transformative power of music with the widest possible audience, and to create joy, connection, and excitement through music in the Philadelphia region, across the country, and around the world. Through innovative programming, robust educational initiatives, a commitment to its diverse communities, and the embrace of digital outreach, the ensemble is creating an expansive and inclusive future for classical music, and furthering the place of the arts in an open and democratic society.



Through concerts, national and international tours, residencies, and recordings, the Orchestra is a global ambassador and one of our nation's greatest cultural exports. It performs annually at Carnegie Hall, the Mann Center, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York, and the Bravo! Vail Music Festival. The Orchestra began touring in the earliest days of its founding. It was the first American orchestra to perform in the People's Republic of China in 1973, launching a now five decade-commitment of people-to-people exchange.



As part of its commitment to bringing classical music to audiences wherever they may be, the Orchestra returned to recording under Mr. Nézet-Séguin's leadership with a CD on the prestigious Deutsche Grammophon label of Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring and Leopold Stokowski transcriptions of works by Bach and Stravinsky. To date, there have been an additional 11 releases, including Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini and all four piano concertos with pianist Daniil Trifonov, Bernstein's MASS, Mahler's Symphony No. 8, and Florence Price's Third and Fourth symphonies, which won a Grammy Award for Best Orchestral Performance. These continue the Orchestra's remarkable history in this area, having made its first recording in 1917 and amassing an enormous discography in the intervening years.



The Orchestra also currently makes live recordings available on popular digital music services such as Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon, among others. Beginning in Mr. Nézet-Séguin's inaugural season the Orchestra has also returned to the radio airwaves, with weekly broadcasts on WRTI-FM. And, in 2017, the Orchestra launched a national radio series on SiriusXM, making it the only American orchestra to provide exclusive content to SiriusXM on a regular basis.



In response to the cancellation of concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Orchestra launched the Digital Stage, providing access to high-quality online performances, keeping music alive at a time when it was needed most. It also inaugurated free offerings: HearTOGETHER, a podcast on racial and social justice, and creative equity and inclusion, through the lens of the world of orchestral music, and Our City, Your Orchestra, a series of digital performances that connects the Orchestra with communities through music and dialog while celebrating the diversity and vibrancy of the Philadelphia region.



Program Information

Thursday, September 29 at 7:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

CARNEGIE HALL'S OPENING NIGHT GALA

THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor

Daniil Trifonov, Piano



RAVEL La valse

LISZT Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major

GABRIELA LENA FRANK "Chasqui" from Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout

DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 8



Opening Night Gala Lead Sponsor: PwC

Opening Night Gala Dinner Sponsor: Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Gala Benefit tickets-priced at $10,000; $6,000; $3,000; and $2,000-include concert seating and the post-concert dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street. Private Gala Dinner Tables start at $20,000. Tickets priced at $1,000 include the concert and a pre-concert cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. in Carnegie Hall's Rohatyn Room. All gala benefit tickets are available by calling the Carnegie Hall Special Events office at 212-903-9679 or online at carnegiehall.org/OpeningNight2022.



A limited number of Opening Night concert-only tickets-priced at $75 to $225-are now available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or online at carnegiehall.org. Artists, programs, and prices are subject to change.