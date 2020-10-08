The Annenberg Center Presents the Philadelphia Debut of Pam Tanowitz Dance

The performance will be livestreamed Thursday, October 15.

The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents Pam Tanowitz Dance, streamed live from the Annenberg Center on Thursday, October 15 at 7 PM. The critically acclaimed Pam Tanowitz Dance makes its Philadelphia debut with four dancers in two works that illustrate her flair for taking classical movement and turning it on its head in a beautiful interplay of rhythm, style and idiosyncrasy.

The program contains two works, Gustave Le Gray, No. 2, with choreography by Pam Tanowitz, music by Caroline Shaw and performed by Amy Yang, costume design by Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung; and the world premiere of Annenberg Solos: Sites 1-4. Dancers are Jason Collins, Christine Flores, Zachary Gonder, and Victor Lozano. A live Q&A, incorporating questions from the audience, will be included in the show. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for more information.

Pam Tanowitz Dance unites choreographer Pam Tanowitz with a company of world-class dance artists and renowned collaborators in all disciplines. Since the company was founded in 2002, Pam Tanowitz Dance has received commissions and residencies at The Joyce Theater, Bard SummerScape Festival, London's Barbican Centre, New York Live Arts, The Guggenheim Museum's Works & Process series, Dance Theater Workshop, Danspace Project, Lincoln Center Out of Doors, Lincoln Center's White Lights Festival, UCLA, Chicago Dancing Festival, Baryshnikov Arts Center and Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival. Pam Tanowitz Dance has been selected by The New York Times' Best of Dance series in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Her 2018 work Four Quartets was on the Best Dance Shows of 2019 and Best of 2019 lists for The Guardian and ArtsDesk, respectively, and was also the 2019 entry for London's The Sunday Times' Best by Decade dance list. pamtanowitzdance.org

