Temple Theaters Launches Digital Season With THE COUNTRY WIFE

The play is a new adaptation by Rachel Atkins.

THE COUNTRY WIFE will kick off Temple Theaters digital Fall season.

The show will be streamed live on August 28th and August 29th at 7:30PM with a cast of local Temple student actors, and is directed by Brandon McShaffrey. The two performances will be free though viewership is limited and attendees must register here: http://alumni.temple.edu/thecountrywife

This presentation in a modern medium is complemented by Rachel Atkin's modern adaptation, where this scandalous play (which was banned for nearly 200 years) has been given a bit of a makeover-one that allows it to be shown from a female perspective. Atkin's text lets audiences think about the comedic dynamics of intimate relationships in both a historical perspective as well in our current society. At the same time this classic, ribald, restoration comedy of coquettes and cuckolds retains the gloriously unabashed, sensibility-shattering, cleverness of Wycherley's original language.

The playful sex-fueled satire tells the story of society rake, Harry Horner, who seduces

married women by spreading rumors of his own sexual impotence. When Horner meets the titular character, however, the seemingly innocent Margery Pinchwife, she manages to twist his plot on its head. Everyone hides their true intentions and every entendre seems doubled when the actions of outrageous characters lead to uproarious situations. At the same time, the production explores gender, sexuality and power in a society where people wear masks to hide their true intentions. It's a dynamic made all the more powerful by its transition to online where these kinds of relationship questions and situations are played out so vividly every day.

Please note, this restoration comedy deals with themes of domestic violence and has sexual content. RSVP TODAY: http://alumni.temple.edu/thecountrywife

