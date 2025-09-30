TWICE Unveil 2026 Tour Dates Across North America, Europe, and the UK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Global K-Pop superstars TWICE have announced their 2026 WORLD TOUR, spanning North America, Europe, and the UK. Kicking off Friday, January 9 in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena, the tour will hit major cities including Oakland, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Lisbon, Barcelona, and Paris before concluding Wednesday, June 3 at The O2 in London, UK. For the first time, TWICE will perform in-the-round on a 360-degree stage, transforming arenas into immersive spaces where fans can experience the show from every angle.

In 2024, TWICE became the first female K-Pop group to headline both MLB and NFL stadiums, selling out Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. They previously became the first female K-Pop group to headline a U.S. stadium with two sold-out nights at LA’s BMO Stadium in 2022. This year, they also became the first female K-Pop group to headline Lollapalooza. The WORLD TOUR arrives just one year after their record-breaking fifth world tour, which drew 1.5 million fans across 51 shows in 27 cities worldwide.

Most recently, TWICE released their 4th full length album, THIS IS FOR, which debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. The girl group also contributed to the official soundtrack for Netflix’s hit film K-Pop Demon Hunters. Members JEONGYEON, JIHYO, and CHAEYOUNG recorded a special version of the original track “TAKEDOWN,” featured during the film’s end sequence and accompanied by exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the recording studio. Their rendition of the song went on to reach #58 on the Billboard Hot 100, while TWICE’s hit single “STRATEGY,” also included on the film’s soundtrack, achieved notable success on the Hot 100 as well.

TWICE first launched their WORLD TOUR with two sold-out shows in Seoul and are currently touring across Asia. Previously announced dates will bring the tour to Australia, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and more this fall, before heading to the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the UK in 2026. Members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyuwill deliver their all-new production and a career-spanning setlist featuring hits like “The Feels,” “More & More,” “FANCY,” and “STRATEGY” to arenas worldwide.

To participate in the North American Artist Presale on Thursday, October 9 at 11AM local time, attendees must sign up here by Monday, October 6 at 4PM PT / 7PM ET. No codes are needed – access is tied to a Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Remaining tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning Thursday, October 9 at 3PM local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets will go on sale in the UK/EU beginning Thursday, October 9th at 10AM local time here.

TWICE WORLD TOUR DATES:

2025 DATES (PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED):

Sat Oct 04 – Bulacan – Philippine Arena

Sat Oct 11 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sun Oct 12 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sat Oct 25 – Kuala Lumpur – National Hockey Stadium

Sat Nov 1 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

Sun Nov 2 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

Sat Nov 08 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

Sun Nov 09 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

Sat Nov 22 – Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium

Sun Nov 23 – Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium

Sat Dec 06 – Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium

Sun Dec 07 – Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium

Sat Dec 13 – Bangkok – Impact Arena

Sun Dec 14 – Bangkok – Impact Arena

2026 DATES (NEWLY ANNOUNCED):

NORTH AMERICA

Fri Jan 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jan 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jan 17 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Wed Jan 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu Jan 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Jan 28 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Sat Jan 31 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Feb 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Feb 18 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Wed Feb 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Tue Feb 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Fri Feb 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Mar 03 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Mar 06 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

Fri Mar 27 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Tue Mar 31 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Apr 03 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Mon Apr 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Apr 10 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Apr 12 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

Tue Apr 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Apr 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

EUROPE/UK

Sat May 09 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena

Tue May 12 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Sat May 16 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Sat May 23 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

Tue May 26 – Cologne, DE – LANXESS arena

Sat May 30 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 03 – London, UK – The O2

ASIA

Sat Mar 21 - Taipei - Taipei Dome

ABOUT TWICE:

TWICE is a a record-breaking K-pop group. The nine-member group - NAYEON, JEONGYEON, MOMO, SANA, JIHYO, MINA, DAHYUN, CHAEYOUNG, and TZUYU - has released four full-length albums and 14 mini albums, six world tours and made history as the first female K-pop group to headline North American stadiums, including SoFi Stadium and MetLife Stadium.