TITANTIC, THE PROM and More Set for Temple Theater's 2025-26 Season

Temple Theater has revealed a new lineup of shows for the 2025-26 Season. Temple Theaters has upcoming productions for everyone, from madcap comedy to dramatic musical theater.

The season includes a continued over 30-year collaboration with Philadelphia Young Playwrights, two very different musicals, and (proud to say) all four plays offered are penned by modern female authors.

The season will feature:

Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson - The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman's place in society during a time of immense scientific and heart-bound discoveries. Merging music and math, Henrietta and her female peers change the way we understand the heavens and the Earth. September 18th-21st in Randall Theater.

Beating a Dead Horse by (current Temple playwriting professor) Jenny Stafford - "A Nice Farm Upstate With Plenty of Room to Run Around" is a failing pet funeral home run by brothers Steve and Marty Martin. With their business teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, an eccentric old woman offers them a fortune for the funeral of her beloved racehorse. One problem: the horse isn't quite dead. October 9th-13th in Randall Theater.

New Voices Festival in collaboration with Philadelphia Young Playwrights - The annual 30+ year collaboration with PYP, performing unique, original new plays gathered through outreach with local young playwrights. With opportunities for over 35 student performers, these exciting pieces come to life under the direction of Philadelphia professionals. October-November in Randall Theater.

Titanic by Maury Yeston and Peter Stone - Epic and majestic, with moments of heartbreaking intimacy, the five-time Tony Award winning musical Titanic captures the triumph and tragedy of hopeful passengers on the ill-fated "Ship of Dreams." October 22nd-26th in Tomlinson Theater.

Detroit '67 by Dominique Morisseau - Unfolding during an explosive moment in the country's history, Morisseau's powerful play uses the vibrant soundtrack of the late 60s to help explore race riots that ravaged the city of Detroit in 1967. January 29th - February 2nd in Randall Theater.

The Anastasia Trials in the Court of Women by Carolyn Gage - In this farcical but profoundly engaging courtroom drama, the audience serves as judge and jury in a case against the five women who betrayed Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov, last surviving daughter of the Tsar of Russia. February 19th-23rd in Randall Theater.

The Prom by Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin, and Matthew Sklar - Four eccentric Broadway stars, in desperate need of a new stage, catch wind that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom. In response, they resolve that it's high time to put a spotlight on the issue... and themselves. Though parents in town want to keep their high school dance on the straight and narrow, when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. April 17th-26th in Tomlinson Theater.

