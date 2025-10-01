TITANIC Comes to the Temple Theaters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Titanic is a name that conjures images of disaster, but its journey began with ambitious promise as a man-made marvel -- even as it soon met with tragedy. The story of the RMS Titanic on its maiden voyage in 1912 is one of humanity, hubris, and facing impossible odds. In 1997, (prior to the blockbuster film of the same name) this historic tale was crafted into a soaring musical with moments of heartbreaking intimacy. The five-time Tony Award-winning Titanic captures the triumph and tragedy of hopeful passengers on the ill-fated "Ship of Dreams."

Temple Theaters production of Titanic, with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone, is directed by Kyle Metzger, and performs at the Tomlinson Theater (1301 Norris Street, Philadelphia PA) on October 22nd, 24th, 25th, and 26th at 7:30pm, and October 25th and 26th at 2pm.

Titanic opened on Broadway in 1997 and went on to win five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Most recently, a concert version was produced at New York City Center as part of its Encore! Series. Director Metzger says said of this epic tale, "Titanic is a story about human ambition, class and the American dream."

With 43 cast members and even more creatives, crew and musicians, Metzger goes on to say, "It's a big challenge to navigate so many intertwining stories, all underscored or sung-through. I enjoy trying something new and meeting new challenges as a theater-maker. The way the team collaborates to solve the biggest problems usually become the best parts of a production."

Temple Theaters invites you to experience the ship like never before, with a production as monumental as the story itself. Don't miss the first musical in the 2025-26 season; the ever impressive and majestic Titanic.