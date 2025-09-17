THE UNEXPECTED 3RD Extends Run at People's Light

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



People’s Light has announced a one-week extension of the world premiere of The Unexpected 3rd: A Radical, Rollicking Rumination on the Optimism of Staying Alive, a bold and poignant new work written and performed by Obie award-winning actor and writer Kathryn Grody. Entering previews tonight, audience demand has prompted the theatre to add additional performances, extending the run through Sunday, October 26.

Originally scheduled to run September 17 - October 19, six performances have been added to the run of The Unexpected 3rd from Tuesday, October 21 through Sunday, October 26 (Tuesday - Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.). Playing at the Steinbright Stage at People’s Light, tickets are available at peopleslight.org, giving audiences an additional opportunity to experience this highly anticipated and almost sold-out world premiere.

The Unexpected 3rd marks Grody’s return to the stage with a deeply personal and humorous meditation on aging, identity, and staying true to one’s self – no matter what the world expects of you. Directed by acclaimed regional theatre director, and Grody’s longtime friend and collaborator, Timothy Near, the production blurs the line between personal monologue and theatrical memoir, inviting audiences of all generations to reflect on what it means to age in a culture obsessed with staying young.

“I’m beyond moved by the response already,” says Kathryn Grody. “When you put your heart into a piece like this, you can only hope it speaks to others. To feel that hope realized even before opening night is such a gift. I can’t wait to welcome audiences - old friends and new - into the world of The Unexpected 3rd.”

“This extension is a rare and extraordinary moment,” says Zak Berkman, Producing Artistic Director at People’s Light. “For a world premiere to spark this level of excitement before it even opens is a testament to Kathryn’s artistry and the deep connections her stories forge with audiences. We are thrilled to share this work with even more people.”

“What is particularly remarkable to me about the demand for this show is the clear appetite for theatre that feels both daring and deeply human,” says Managing Director Shonali Burke. “Kathryn invites audiences to laugh, reflect on, and recognize themselves in her story, and that is exactly the kind of connection we center in our work and partnerships at People’s Light, both on stage and off.”

Tickets are expected to sell quickly for the added performances. To reserve seats, visit peopleslight.org or call the People’s Light Box Office at 610.644.3500.