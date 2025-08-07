THE SHAWNEE ORIGINAL PLAYWRIGHT SERIES THEATRE FESTIVAL Set for August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-sixth season will present The Shawnee Original Playwright Series Theatre Festival, for one weekend only, with performances running from Friday, August 22nd through Sunday, August 24th, 2025.

The Shawnee Original Playwright Series (S.O.P.S.) is a three day theatre festival that showcases a variety of 2025 award-winning, world premiere productions, including Zeitgeist by Dan Borengasser, Tony and Joey Go to Therapy by Mike Byham, and Broken Chord by Constance Humphrey Egan. The festival will also feature 2025 world premiere plays, including Rev Rick's Big Moment by Paul Bowman, The Perfect Prom Date by Phil Olson, and Your Call is Very Important to Us by Stephen Loomis. The weekend festival will also feature full-length musical performances (thirty-minute segments) of the 2025/2026 musical finalists, including inFLUX, with book and lyrics by Joseph Osborne and lyrics and music by Talia Gold, Top Gallant, with book, music and lyrics by Paul Wolf, and full-length play readings of the 2025/2026 play finalists, including Feel-Good Ending by Judy Klass, The Cassandra Murders by Madeline Daly Puccioni, and The Portrait by Alan D. Maislen. The festival will also feature full-length play readings (in thirty-minute segments) of Space, Time, Love Trilogy by Mike Byham, The Stars Beyond The Clouds by Michael F. Corriere, La Casa Madre, A Ghost Story Exhumed by Leora Lihach, Leviathan by Kevin Stuart Brodi, Seeds of Doubt by Gino DiIorio, Copernicus, Darwin, and Freud Walk into a Bar by Dan Borengasser, Rain or Shine by Joe Kelly, T h e AI t e r by J.S.Kirkwood, and Abandoned by Bara Swain. The festival will also include ten-minute play readings, including Goodbye by Ryan Fogler, Big Girl (and a Boy) Pants by Karen Campion, Really? This is it? by Caroline Lapinski, Rubbish by Earl Crittenden, Sugar by Jennifer O'Grady, and The Bench by Romney Humphrey. The festival will also open on Friday with the STARS campers' world premiere play.

Showtimes, dates, and ticket prices are as follows:

3:00pm-9:00pm: Friday, August 22nd

3:00pm-9:00pm: Saturday, August 23rd

12:00pm-5:00pm: Sunday, August 24th

Tickets are $25.00 each for the entire three day festival, and $10.00 for one day of the festival.