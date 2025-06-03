THE LAST DAYS OF IMMANUEL KANT Premieres in Philadelphia; NY Presentation to Follow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Crossing will close its season with the world premiere of The Last Days of Immanuel Kant, a new work by renowned British composer Gavin Bryars. The premiere takes place on Saturday, June 14 at the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill in Philadelphia, with select portions performed in New York on Friday, June 20 at St. Peter’s Church.

Inspired by Thomas De Quincey’s 1827 account of the final years of philosopher Immanuel Kant, Bryars’ concert-length work explores themes of aging, memory, and mortality—core elements of The Crossing’s 2024–2025 season theme, Transcendental Idealists. The piece continues a longstanding collaboration between Bryars and The Crossing, which previously yielded works based on texts by Wendell Berry and Thomas Traherne, the latter earning a 2017 Grammy Award for Best Choral Performance.

Bryars’ setting draws poignantly from De Quincey’s reflections on Kant’s gentle decline—his shifting grasp of time, repetition of stories, and gradual retreat into stillness. The work is expected to add significantly to the contemporary choral repertoire.

Performance Details

World Premiere

Saturday, June 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia

Tickets: $40 (general), $30 (seniors), $20 (students)

Info/Tickets: crossingchoir.org

New York Presentation (excerpts)

Friday, June 20 at 7:00 p.m.

St. Peter’s Church, 619 Lexington Avenue, NYC

Also featuring: The Book of Never by Aaron Helgeson, recipient of a 2024 American Academy of Arts and Letters Award

Tickets: $40 general admission, pay-what-you-can option available

All proceeds benefit Safe Passage 4 Ukraine

About Gavin Bryars

Gavin Bryars is one of the most influential British composers of the last 50 years, known for genre-defying works such as The Sinking of the Titanic and Jesus’ Blood Never Failed Me Yet. A former jazz bassist with a background in philosophy, Bryars has collaborated with figures including John Cage, Brian Eno, and Merce Cunningham. His Fifth Century, written for The Crossing and PRISM Quartet, won a Grammy in 2018. In 2023, his 80th birthday was marked by major performances worldwide.

About The Crossing

Under the direction of Donald Nally, The Crossing has established itself as a leading force in contemporary choral music. With nearly 200 commissions and 37 albums to date, the ensemble has received four Grammy Awards (2018, 2019, 2023, 2025) and ten nominations, as well as honors from Musical America, Chorus America, and the American Composers Forum. The group is known for curating texts with journalistic depth and for creating new works that engage with urgent social, environmental, and philosophical themes.

Comments

Best Revival of a Musical - Live Standings Sunset Boulevard - 36% Gypsy - 23% Floyd Collins - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds