Summer Music Fest to Return to Bristol Riverside Theatre This May

Bristol Riverside Theatre will present the return of its Summer Music Fest. This year’s powerhouse lineup features a stellar mix, including The Bronx Wanderers, Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown, and Purple Xperience, alongside the uproarious musical comedy Oy Vey! It’s The Calamari Sisters. From May through July, audiences will be treated to high-energy performances, timeless classics, and side-splitting comedy that promises to be the highlight of the summer season.

This year, the concerts are back at BRT’s historic, intimate, and recently renovated theater. The theater offers an inviting atmosphere with comfortable seating, free on-site parking, wheelchair accessibility, assisted listening devices, and a full range of concessions, including beer and wine. “The Mid Penn Bank Summer Music Fest is now a much-anticipated Bristol tradition,” said Co-Producing Director Amy Kaissar. “We look forward to it every summer. What could be a better summer treat than easy free parking, great musical hits, a riverfront view, all while cooling off with delicious gelato in your hand?”

With performances expected to sell out quickly, patrons are encouraged to check showtimes and secure their tickets in advance. Ticket prices start at $50 for adults and are on sale now at the BRT Box Office and online at brtstage.org. For the best value, purchase a Mid Penn Bank Summer Music Fest 3-Pack Subscription and enjoy three incredible performances for as low as $135.

In addition, the distinguished local law firm Flager & Associates, PC, continues its $10 discounted tickets to include Mid Penn Bank Summer Fest programming. Tickets are limited in supply and available by phone at 215-785-0100 or by visiting the box office at 120 Radcliffe Street between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. (excluding all holidays), Monday through Friday, with a valid ID.

Get ready to kick off the summer with these unforgettable shows:

The Bronx Wanderers | Thursday, May 8 – Sunday, May 11, 2025

An electrifying journey through rock 'n' roll’s greatest hits, from Frankie Valli to Queen! The Bronx Wanderers bring boundless energy, unmatched talent, and harmonious vocals, having earned standing ovations throughout their Las Vegas residency. This high-octane tribute to classic rock will have the audience dancing in the aisles from start to finish.

Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown | Wednesday, June 25 – Sunday, June 29, 2025

Which legendary band will reign supreme? In this one-of-a-kind “battle of the bands,” two world-class tribute acts — Abbey Road and Satisfaction — go head-to-head, bringing the timeless music of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones to life in alternating sets. The showdown concludes with an epic joint encore that no rock 'n' roll fan will want to miss!

Purple Xperience | Wednesday, July 16 – Sunday, July 20, 2025

Calling all Prince fans! Direct from Minneapolis, Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience deliver a tribute to the iconic superstar like no other. With jaw-dropping musicianship and electrifying showmanship, this unforgettable performance captures the magic of Prince’s greatest hits, blending R&B, soul, and new wave in a mesmerizing live experience.

Oy Vey! It’s The Calamari Sisters | Wednesday, July 23 – Sunday, July 27, 2025

When the Calamari Sisters are hired to cater an event at a Jewish funeral home, culinary chaos and comedic brilliance ensue. From matzah balls to meatballs, challah bread to pizza dough, and gefilte fish to baccala, the girls try desperately to bridge the cultural gap. This laugh-out-loud musical comedy blends Italian and Jewish traditions with side-splitting songs and outrageous antics, proving that family is the secret ingredient to making both death and dinner unforgettable.

