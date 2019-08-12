Star of the Day Hosts Lehigh Valley Premiere Of DISENCHANTED! THE MUSICAL

This September introduces the fifth production in Star of the Day's Fifth Anniversary Season: the Lehigh Valley Premiere of Disenchanted! The Musical playing September 19-28, 2019.

In this hilarious vaudeville-style show, the original storybook heroines present subversive, not-for-kids "true stories" behind the tales as old as time. In order to set the record straight, these royal renegades toss off their tiaras, replacing sugary duets and animated teapots with songs that expose the juicy details of each princess's life post-happily ever after.

Written by Dennis T. Giacino, the uproarious vaudeville-style show reached Off-Broadway in 2014, and was nominated for 'Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical' (Outer Critics Circle Awards) and 'Best New Off-Broadway Musical' (Off Broadway Alliance Awards). The production also received a nod from Playbill, making the list of 'Best of the Year - 2014.'

Reviews have called it "FUNNY, IRREVERENT! Audiences are falling for 'Disenchanted!'" NBC TELEVISION, NYC (Off-Broadway) and "A new spin on Disney classics, leaving audiences doubled over in laughter!" CBS TELEVISION, NYC (Off-Broadway). Disenchanted is staged in Macungie, PA this September, making for a perfect date night, girls' night out, or singles awareness celebration.

The production is led by director Will Windsor Erwin. Leading the cast is California native Madeleine Huggins as Snow White, Jessie Dau as Cinderella, and Kirsten Almeida as Sleeping Beauty. Rounding out the cast is Juanita Shockley as The Princess Who Kissed A Frog, Julisa Trinidad as Belle, The Little Mermaid, and Rapunzel, and Christina Concilio as Mulan, Pocahontas and Princess Badroulbadour.

Star of the Day is excited to present Disenchanted at The Macungie Institute Performing Arts and Conference Center, 510 E. Main Street, Macungie, PA. Tickets purchased in advance will receive priority seating as well as one complimentary glass of wine (ages 21+). The show plays September 19, 20, 21 26, 27, 28 at 7:30pm and September 22 at 2PM. Tickets are available at www.StaroftheDay.org or by calling the box-office at (484) 809-9228. Tickets will be available at the door as well.





