Single Tickets To Opera Philadelphia's Entire 2022-2023 Season Go On Sale This Tuesday, July 19

Single tickets for Opera Philadelphia's 2022-2023 Season go on sale Tuesday, July 19, when opera fans can curate their experience with a wide array of options, starting with the much-anticipated return of the company's season-opening Festival O22, which takes the stage after a two-year hiatus, expanding into new spaces and genres.

Festival O22 opens with Toshio Hosokawa's The Raven, sung by "powerhouse in the making" (Opera News) mezzo-soprano Kristen Choi who won raves as Maddalena in spring's Rigoletto, and showed her range in Rene Orth and Kanika Ambrose's TakTakShoo for the Opera Philadelphia Channel in 2021.

The Raven, based on the famous poem by Edgar Allan Poe, is examined anew through an immersive experience enveloping Hosokawa's piece, conceived by director Aria Umezawa and Philadelphia's own Obvious Agency, that takes over the Miller Theater on Broad Street. Audience members will choose their level of interactivity to explore multiples spaces in the theater, with the performers as guides, and explore Poe's verse.

Next door at the Academy of Music, Rossini's Otello stars South African tenor Khanyiso Gwenxane in his U.S. debut in the title role as he "masters the title role with a slightly dark tenor, which scores particularly well in the lyrical moments" (Mundo Classico), alongside Opera Philadelphia favorites Lawrence Brownlee, Daniela Mack, and Alek Shrader. Brownlee debuts his 18th Rossini role as Rodrigo in director Emilio Sagi's stately and elegant interpretation that evokes the gilded world of Downton Abbey. Mack's Desdemona receives a unique focus in Sagi's production, as a woman whose acts of rebellion and loyalty position her as the moral center of a changing world, and Shrader takes on the role of the vengeful Iago. Rising stars Sun-Ly Pierce, Christian Pursell, and Aaron Crouch also make their company debuts.

Opera Philadelphia supporters can get up close and personal with the Otello set at the Festival O22 Celebration Dinner. The event will include cocktails in the Academy of Music lobby and a three-course dinner on stage. Tickets are on sale through September 7.

The world premiere of David T. Little's Black Lodge is presented as a film with live performance at the Philadelphia Film Center, which will also host the company's first-ever film festival. Black Lodge will be part film screening and part industrial rock opera concert, featuring "punk-operatic spectacle" (LA Times) Timur & the Dime Museum alongside musicians from the Opera Philadelphia Orchestra. Commissioned and produced by Beth Morrison Projects, with libretto by Anne Waldman and story, screenplay and direction by Michael McQuilken, Black Lodge takes inspiration from Antonin Artaud, David Lynch's Twin Peaks, and William S. Burroughs, blending opera and rock in an exploration of magic, mystery, regret, and redemption.

In the afternoons, hear the future of opera perform alongside stars at their training ground, in a series of concerts at the Academy of Vocal Arts. Afternoons at AVA will feature the "richly talented" (New York Times) soprano Latonia Moore and "warm rich bass-baritone" (Washington Post) AndrÃ© Courville in recital with current students of the renowned institution.

Opera on Film explores the crossover of opera into cinema that took on a greater importance during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Film produced by opera companies during theatrical shutdowns are screened alongside classic opera films, films inspired by opera, and more. A complete lineup of films will be announced on July 26, but fans can purchase an all-access badge good for all film screenings for just $25. as theaters shuttered and more people sought culture from the comfort and safety of home.

The winter concert Carmina Burana + Credo pairs one of the most-recognized choral works with one that has rarely been performed since its premiere. Margaret Bonds' Credo, based on a poem by W.E.B. Du Bois, is an affirmation of racial justice, peace, and Black pride expressed through powerful melodic language and ingenious orchestration. Lina Gonzalez-Granados makes her company debut conducting. The "disarmingly charming" (Bachtrack) tenor Alasdair Kent returns to Opera Philadelphia, and soprano Brandie Sutton and "rising star" (Philadelphia Inquirer) baritone Ethan Vincent make their debuts as the soloists.

An innovative La bohÃ¨me from director Yuval Sharon concludes the season on an optimistic note, with the classic story told in reverse to end with the promise of new love. The 100-minute whirlwind of Puccini's beloved music is an original reminder of the experimental and evolving nature of the art form. "That first wistful inhalation of young love is intensified, made all the more poignant by bearing witness to its fleeting nature," said The Post and Courier. Soprano Kara Goodrich and tenor Joshua Blue return to Opera Philadelphia as MimÃ¬ and Rodolfo, with baritone Troy Cook returning as Marcello and soprano Melissa Joseph making her company debut as Musetta with her "effortless" vocal technique (Boston Musical Intelligencer).

Otello (new production)

Music by Gioachino Rossini; libretto by Francesco Berio di Salsa

Sep 23, 25, 30, Oct. 2, 2022

Academy of Music

Performed in Italian with English supertitles

The Raven (new production)

Music by Toshio Hosokawa

Based on the poem by Edgar Allan Poe

Sep 21, 24, 29, Oct 1, 2022

Merriam Theater

Performed in English with English supertitles

Black Lodge (world premiere)

Music by David T. Little; libretto by Anne Waldman

Screenplay and direction by Michael Joseph McQuilken

Produced by Beth Morrison Projects

Oct 1 & 2, 2022

Mainstage at the Philadelphia Film Center

Performed in English with English supertitles

"Opera on Film"

Sep 27-Oct. 2, 2022

Philadelphia Film Center

"Afternoons at AVA"

Co-presented with the Academy of Vocal Arts

Sep 24 & Oct 1, 2022

Helen Corning Warden Theater, Academy of Vocal Arts

Carmina Burana + Credo (concert performances)

Carmina Burana music by Carl Orff

Adapted from the Carmina Burana

Credo music by Margaret Bonds

Text by W.E.B. Du Bois

Feb 3 & 5, 2023

Academy of Music

La bohÃ¨me (new production)

Music by Giacomo Puccini; libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa

Apr 28 & 30, May 5 & 7, 2023

Academy of Music

Performed in Italian with English supertitles

Runtime is approximately 100 minutes with no intermission