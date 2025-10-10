Review: CARMEN AND BOLERO at Academy Of Music

Return Engagement This Weekend Only
After successful engagements in previous seasons, the Philadelphia Ballet brings back audience favorites in Carmen and Bolero to open the 2025-26 season. Running this weekend only, both ballets follow the tradition of rich music, with stunning costumes, and perfection by a corps of dancers who execute Artistic Director Angel Corella's staging with the necessary grace and power.
Back on the Philadelphia Ballet's main stage at the Academy of Music in Center City, patrons have five more chances this weekend to see these works. Take a look at Broadway World's exclusive look at Thursday's final dress rehearsal through the lens of photojournalist Scott Serio.
