RIFT, OR WHITE LIES Comes to InterAct Theatre Company Next Month

InterAct Theatre Company will present the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of RIFT, OR WHITE LIES, a new drama by award-winning playwright Gabriel Jason Dean, running from April 4 - 27, 2025. Directed by Seth Rozin, this provocative play explores the deep and painful fractures within a family, the weight of shared trauma, and the search for reconciliation in an era of extreme ideological division.

Starring Barrymore Award-winning actors Matteo Scammell and Jered McLenigan, RIFT, OR WHITE LIES follows two estranged brothers—one a progressive novelist, the other a convicted murderer and high-ranking member of a white supremacist prison gang—who must confront their turbulent past and their irreconcilable differences. Each night, Scammell and McLenigan will alternate roles, offering audiences a chance to experience the play from two unique perspectives. Patrons who see one performance will have the opportunity to return for a special $12 ticket to witness the reversed casting.

“We are thrilled to bring this powerful and urgent story to the stage,” said director Seth Rozin. “In a time when ideological divides seem wider than ever, RIFT, OR WHITE LIES asks: Can love bridge the chasm between us? Can we truly see one another beyond our beliefs? This production invites audiences to grapple with these complex questions through a deeply human lens.”

As a company dedicated to civic discourse, InterAct hosts discussions for audience members almost every day of the week after non-preview performances. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays are facilitated by Artistic Director Seth Rozin. Saturdays are artist talkbacks with literary manager, Chaz T. Martin, and special guests including South Philly native, Frank Meeink (Author of "Autobiography of a Recovering Skinhead").

The talented Production Team includes: Hunter Smith (Stage Manager), Nick Embree (Scenic Designer), Kyra Zapf (Costume Designer), Drew Billau (Lighting Design), Christopher Colucci (Sound Designer), John Kolbinski (Audio Engineer), Emily Schuman (Props Manager), Nick Waksman (Master Electrician), Valden Kamph (Production & Venue Manager), Andy Sage White (Production Assistant), Julia Gerbino (Assistant Set Designer).

