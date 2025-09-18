Photos: VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE At Bristol Riverside Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bristol Riverside Theatre (120 Radcliffe St, Bristol, PA) has opened its 2025–26 Mainstage Season with Christopher Durang’s Tony Award-winning comedy VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE, running now through October 5. See photos of the production below.

Directed by Ken Kaissar, the production explores sibling rivalry, middle age, and life’s curveballs in a Bucks County household turned upside down.

“Christopher Durang spins universal feelings—loneliness, regret, jealousy—into something heartbreakingly funny,” said Kaissar. “This show is a flawless combo of paying homage to the classics while delivering a fully contemporary comedy. And this cast is amazing.”

The play follows siblings Vanya and Sonia, whose quiet lives are disrupted when their movie-star sister Masha returns home with her much younger boyfriend, Spike. What unfolds is a witty, heartfelt satire of modern family dynamics and timeless dramatic traditions.

“This production is a celebration of everything we love about theatre,” said Amy Kaissar, BRT’s Co-Producing Director. “It’s smart, it’s funny, and it’s deeply human. We’re thrilled to open our 25-26 season with a show that delivers both laughter and resonance.”