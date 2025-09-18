 tracker
Photos: VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE At Bristol Riverside Theatre

Christopher Durang’s award-winning comedy runs through October 5, 2025.

By: Sep. 18, 2025
Bristol Riverside Theatre (120 Radcliffe St, Bristol, PA) has opened its 2025–26 Mainstage Season with Christopher Durang’s Tony Award-winning comedy VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE, running now through October 5. See photos of the production below.

Directed by Ken Kaissar, the production explores sibling rivalry, middle age, and life’s curveballs in a Bucks County household turned upside down.

“Christopher Durang spins universal feelings—loneliness, regret, jealousy—into something heartbreakingly funny,” said Kaissar. “This show is a flawless combo of paying homage to the classics while delivering a fully contemporary comedy. And this cast is amazing.”

The play follows siblings Vanya and Sonia, whose quiet lives are disrupted when their movie-star sister Masha returns home with her much younger boyfriend, Spike. What unfolds is a witty, heartfelt satire of modern family dynamics and timeless dramatic traditions.

“This production is a celebration of everything we love about theatre,” said Amy Kaissar, BRT’s Co-Producing Director. “It’s smart, it’s funny, and it’s deeply human. We’re thrilled to open our 25-26 season with a show that delivers both laughter and resonance.”

Photo Credit: Mark Garvin

Photos: VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE At Bristol Riverside Theatre
Amanda Schoonover, Alan Safier & Angela Pierce

Photos: VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE At Bristol Riverside Theatre
Amanda Schoonover, Alan Safier & Angela Pierce

Photos: VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE At Bristol Riverside Theatre
Angela Pirece & Alan Safier, Dante Giannetta & Megan McDermott 

Photos: VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE At Bristol Riverside Theatre
Alan Safier, Cara Rose DiPietro, Angela Pierce, & Amanda Schoonover, Dante Giannetta


Videos