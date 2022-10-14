Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's CINDERELLA at The Academy Of Music
See the company in action in exclusive photos!
The Philadelphia Ballet opened its 2022-23 season with their staging of Cinderella Thursday night at the Academy of Music in Center City. The Ben Stevenson version of Sergei Profokiev's score will grace the stage for the next two weeks.
The running time for the ballet is just over two hours. For tickets and more show information, click the link below.
See our exclusive look at the final dress rehearsal from this past week.